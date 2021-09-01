BELOIT—Keep your program handy if you plan on attending Beloit College’s football season opener Saturday night at Strong Stadium.
You’re going to need it.
Other than a few handful of players, it will be all-new Buccaneers taking the field to play Concordia University-Chicago (6 p.m. kickoff).
“We only have four guys back on defense who played at all in 2019 and offensively we have a few more, but it’s been two years since we played,” Beloit head coach Ted Soenksen said. “It is definitely a wide-open mix right now. We know who will be starting, but there is going to be a lot of rotation and nothing is guaranteed.”
Concordia has plenty of question marks of its own. The Cougars have a new head coach (Andy Lambert
), a new defensive coordinator and about 60 new recruits. They played a few games last spring, but that was before the coaching change.
That doesn’t make it any easier for the Bucs trying to form a game plan against Concordia. But then Soenksen said his team should be more worried about its own play than its opponents.
“On Monday we met and we stressed how we’re going to worry about ourselves and not worry about our opponents,” the coach said. “Obviously we covered who we were playing, but we spent more time this week talking about how we need to execute to the highest level possible. We need to be sharp in and out of the huddle. We need to make sure our motions and shifts are locked in. On defense, we need everyone lined up pre-snap correctly and everyone knows their keys.
“We have a bunch of young guys without a lot of experience going into this game. So we have to focus on ourselves.”
Fortunately, there are a lot more Bucs to focus. With 35 incoming players, the roster is up to 77.
“We’re had two fairly good years of recruiting for sure,” Soenksen said.
As for naming his starters, Soenksen is keeping that close to the vest and leave Concordia guessing.
“This is going to be a feeling-out game for sure,” he said. “They don’t know much about us and we don’t know much about them. You will see two teams early on trying to pick their moments and once they do the game will progress from there.”
Soenksen said the Bucs are eager to play their first game in two years.
“I want our guys to show they are going to compete and fight and handle adversity,” he said. “It’s one thing to go through to different scenarios in practice. It’s a whole nother thing when it counts. Are we going to play older than we are or younger than we are.”
• SENIOR SEVEN: The Bucs have just seven seniors on the roster: Diontia Charles (QB), Silas Say (RB), Josh Shapiro (LB), Dallas McKinney (DL), Robert Franklin (OL), Jonathan Lombardo (OL) and Corey McNeal (OL).
Turner grad Brady Card (WR) is a graduate student.
• HOME GROWN: In addition to Card, Stateline Area products on the Bucs include two other former Trojans, Aiden Diehl (LB) and Emiliano Reyes (RB). Beloit also recruited Jeff Beard (DL) and has a few former NIC-10 players: Hunter Olejnik (OL) from Belvidere North and Christian Jacobs (DL) from Freeport.
• KICKING IN: The Bucs have a competition of their placekicking job between a pair of freshmen, Rafael Cervantes Jr. from Dallas, Texas and Alonso Casillas from North Las Vegas, Nevada.
“We feel good about them both and we’re eager to see them perform in a game,” Soenksen said. “It doesn’t always come down to strongest leg and who can hammer the ball. It’s about who can place it where we want it.”
• STAYING HEALTHY: The Bucs have been able to avoid any serious pre-season injuries.
“We’ve had a few get banged up and a few muscle pulls, but we’ve been smart as a coaching staff,” Soenksen said. “We learned a lot from the 2019 season and how to manage contact in practice and still get productive time out of it. We are definitely not the old-school football team that is hitting for two hours a day. Now that we are in game weeks, we won’t go live against each other for the rest of the season. We do more reps and at a faster clip because of the larger roster and the rotation, but we’re keeping the same concept as far as limiting contact.”
• COVID CONCERNS: Well, as the coach says, it’s a lot better than it was.
“Last fall we couldn’t have more than 10 guys together at a time and there was no contact,” Soenksen said. “It’s very different, but we still have protocols. Everyone is required to wear a mask inside. Players who aren’t vaccinated are getting tested once a week. That’s NCAA rules. We have a handful who are not (vaccinated).”
• LAST TIME: The Bucs lost to Concordia 44-6 in 2019 as running back Lance Moise rushed for 169 yards and six touchdowns.