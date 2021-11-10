New York Islanders (5-3-2, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (6-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -104, Islanders -116; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the New York Islanders after Andreas Johnsson scored two goals in the Devils' 7-3 victory over the Panthers.

New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall with a 7-18-3 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Devils scored 145 total goals last season while averaging 2.6 per game.

New York went 32-17-7 overall with a 11-13-4 record on the road a season ago. The Islanders were called for 153 penalties last season averaging 2.7 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Devils: Dougie Hamilton: day to day (lower body).

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.