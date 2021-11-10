AP New Jersey hosts New York after Johnsson's 2-goal game New Jersey hosts the New York Islanders after Andreas Johnsson scored two goals in the Devils' 7-3 victory against the Panthers By The Associated Press Nov 10, 2021 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New York Islanders (5-3-2, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (6-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan)Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. ESTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -104, Islanders -116; over/under is 5.5BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the New York Islanders after Andreas Johnsson scored two goals in the Devils' 7-3 victory over the Panthers.New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall with a 7-18-3 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Devils scored 145 total goals last season while averaging 2.6 per game.New York went 32-17-7 overall with a 11-13-4 record on the road a season ago. The Islanders were called for 153 penalties last season averaging 2.7 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes per game.The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.INJURIES: Devils: Dougie Hamilton: day to day (lower body).Islanders: None listed.The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. © 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags New Jersey Devils New York Islanders Nhl East Division National Hockey League Hockey Men New Jersey New York New York City Professional Preview Data Skrive Men's Sports Men's Hockey Nhl Hockey Sports Professional Hockey Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged with retail theft at Beloit hardware store Protesters speak out against mask incident Town of Beloit Plan Commission to discuss multiple items Beloit schools closed today to keep students, staff safe in light of arriving protesters New details surface of recent land sale in Gateway Business Park Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime