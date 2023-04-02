BDN_230403_Clinton baseball
Buy Now

First-year head coach Adam Gregory, left, has plenty of past valuable experience to bring to the Cougars baseball program.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

CLINTON—Adam Gregory knows a thing or two about success in the world of baseball.

The newly hired Clinton baseball coach is the nephew of Mike Gregory, who has headed Edgerton’s baseball team since 1988 and has brought the Crimson Tide 13 conference championships and nine regional championships.

Recommended for you