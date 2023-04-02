CLINTON—Adam Gregory knows a thing or two about success in the world of baseball.
The newly hired Clinton baseball coach is the nephew of Mike Gregory, who has headed Edgerton’s baseball team since 1988 and has brought the Crimson Tide 13 conference championships and nine regional championships.
The Cougars’ coach played under his uncle before continuing his athletic career at UW-Whitewater, where he was a part of the 2014 NCAA Division III World Series championship team.
Now, Clinton will hope that Gregory can use that experience to help turn around a program that has not won more than five games in a season since 2015.
“I saw a program that was struggling and a lot of the kids weren’t happy,” Gregory said about what drew him to the position. “But we’ve been having a great turnout. They want to get better. My main goal with the kids has been creating fundamentally-sound baseball players.”
Gregory is the physical education teacher at Clinton Elementary School, and he is excited to help use what he learned from his uncle to better the program.
“He has been a huge role model for me,” Gregory said. “He’s helped me quite a bit in figuring out the Rock Valley Conference. I’ve been coached by some of the best coaches, and I took a lot out of those practices and am trying to implement it with these kids.”
After giving up 10+ runs in 13 of their 21 games, Gregory said that he sees the pitching staff as a much improved facet of the 2023 Cougars.
“We have junior Owen Hesebeck, who was an honorable mention last season,” he said. “We have Logan Thill, a good pitcher coming in as a freshman. Gavin Wesling is going to be huge on the bump for us as well.”
Wesling was another one of those conference honorable mentions last season, but Gregory added that he isn’t going to be picky about who has opportunities on the mound.
“I told them that everyone’s going to learn to pitch,” he said. “Because with the weather, you never really know. Some of the kids who didn’t think that they could pitch found that they can.”
One of those newfound throwers is Caleb Williams, who Gregory said will be a good arm for the Cougars this season.
With plenty of speed on the basepaths and a potent offense, Clinton expects to be an aggressive team at the plate.
“We have to play smart ball,” Gregory said. “Gavin Wesling is a very smooth shortstop for us, and he has a smooth swing at the plate. He’s going to crush it. Caleb Williams is going to be a good hitter from the left side for us, and he covers the plate pretty well.”
Piercen Bingham will be one of six seniors on the squad, and the big man who anchored the offensive line for the football team will be the Cougars’ power guy.
And with Gregory experiencing his first season as head coach, he wants to ensure he sets up a strong culture for the team.
“We want to be competitive, which this program has lacked the past couple of years,” he said. “We want to stay with teams, play good defense, throw strikes and get clutch hits.”