BELOIT—Julio Castaneda hopes to build a strong girls soccer program at Beloit Memorial High School and the first-year head coach figures the key to doing that is retaining talent.
“This is really a building year,” he said. “I want to get some things implemented as to how I want the program to run and I want to make this enjoyable for the girls so they want to come back.”
The Purple Knights are ready for a chilly opener Tuesday night. They were to host Whitewater, but field conditions have moved it to a road game on the Whippets home field at 6:30 p.m. following a 4:30 p.m. jayvee opener.
“I can remember playing in snow, but that was in November,” said Castaneda, a 2008 Beloit Memorial alum and former Purple Knight soccer player. “Hopefully, these girls don’t have to put up with that.”
A UW-Whitewater graduate and Risk Management Specialist across the river from the high school at ABC Supply, Castaneda has eight years of coaching experience, including the past two as a varsity assistant at Beloit Memorial.
“I’ve coached at other schools as well as five years at different club teams in Rockford,” he said. “Most of it has been with high school age girls.”
The Beloit Memorial team no longer is a co-op with Beloit Turner so the fact 41 tried out for soccer this spring between the varsity and jayvee was a welcome sight.
“That’s a much better turnout than last year,” Castaneda said. “We really have a varying degree of skill levels. We have some girls who have played all their lives and are at a high level and we have others who are out for soccer for the first time. We’re kind of all over the place is the best way to put it.”
He said he’s planning on leaning on his three captains for consistent play and leadership: seniors Marieli Perez and Mariana Cardenas and junior Michelle De La Torre.
“We have a ways to go to catch up to some schools in the Big Eight, but with the hard work they’ve put in I can tell their skill level is getting better and better,” Castaneda said. “I think there is a pretty high ceiling for our team. We have some strong players in the midfield that will strengthen both our offense and defense. We’re excited to see how that goes. We’re instituting a new system that hopefully will be a little more entertaining.”
Off the field, Castaneda also has some plans.
“COVID affected a lot of things and it was difficult for some students who had to study so much at home,” the coach said. “I want academic stability. I’m planning on implementing some things, including getting free tutors through the connections I have with the UW-Whitewater campus.”
While he isn’t on the high school campus all day, he said he will be available.
“I’ll make an effort that these kids know that even though I’m not on staff as a teacher they can turn to me for help,” he said. “I have a lot of resources. I came back to coach because I wanted to give back to the community and this is the best way I know how.”
The Knights will also play Thursday on the road at Delavan-Darien.