Kyrie Irving is out of the protocols. More than 100 other NBA players are still waiting to take that step.
The Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that Irving, along with Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge, have cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols—a major step toward getting them back on the court.
Some other teams are bracing themselves for more games with in some cases deeply depleted rosters. Atlanta added three more players to the protocols, putting its total at an astonishing 13—a figure that doesn’t even include assistant coaches who are also sidelined.
“It’s just a sick feeling,” said Hawks coach Nate McMillan, whose team is about to start a six-game road trip. “The timing is definitely bad to be losing guys. ... Every day, you’re just wondering what’s going to happen next.”
Leaguewide, entering Tuesday evening, the number of players known to be in the protocols was at 122, with some presumably on the cusp of returning and others just starting their stints in isolation. Also out for now: five head coaches, the latest addition being Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault, who entered the protocols on Tuesday.
Daigneault joins the Los Angeles Lakers’ Frank Vogel, Chicago’s Billy Donovan, Portland’s Chauncey Billups and Phoenix’s Monty Williams as head coaches who are out for now.
PRO TENNIS
VIENNA, Austria —Still regaining his form from a wrist injury, former finalist Dominic Thiem announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing from the Australian Open and will instead begin his 2022 season in South America.
Thiem said he had a “slight setback” in his preparation but is “now feeling well again.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WACO, Texas —Baylor is going into Big 12 play with the No. 1 ranking and the nation’s longest winning streak after another lopsided victory at home.
James Akinjo scored a career-high 27 points and added nine assists in the Bears’ 104-68 win over Northwestern State on Tuesday night. It was the Bears’ 18th victory in a row, a streak that started with their six NCAA tournament games last season on the way to their first national title.
“We’re excited. We have one of the best conferences in the country, so to be able to play against the best of the best every day, we’re really excited,” said Adam Flagler, who added 21 points and 11 assists. want to win the last game.”
Baylor (12-0), which will play at eighth-ranked Iowa State in its Big 12 opener, scored the game’s first 13 points against Northwestern State (3-11).