ORLANDO —Could the NBA resume play in Orlando?
The NBA is looking at using the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World as a possible venue to complete the season if conditions permit during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.
The league suspended its season March 11.
Charania, who first reported the news late Wednesday, also wrote in the tweet that the NBA “has kept different scenarios in mind.”
The Wide World of Sports Complex would make sense for a lot of reasons.
Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported via Twitter that Disney chairman Bob Iger was on a videoconference with the NBA’s board of governors on Wednesday. In the same tweet, Reynolds wrote that some state lawmakers have been touting the idea of utilizing Disney as the site to resume the NBA season for some time.
Earlier this month, Keith Smith of Yahoo! Sports laid out how the NBA could utilize Disney’s sports complex to carry out the rest of the season. Smith, who worked at Disney for 20 years, cited the on-site housing and facility capabilities as two key reasons an arrangement would work. Multiple games could be played at once, with more courts available for practices.
The complex already has a court, the HP Field House, where high-level basketball games are played. The Jr. NBA Global Championship has been played at the venue and it’s the site of the annual AdvoCare Invitational college basketball tournament in November.
In addition to the HP Field House, more courts can be utilized at the Visa Center.
PRO BASEBALL
CHICAGO —A woman who was struck in the face by a foul ball during a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field two years ago has filed a lawsuit against the team and Major League Baseball.
In her lawsuit filed this week, Laiah Zuniga, 28, says the ball knocked her unconscious, caused fractures under both of her eyes and caused extensive damage to her teeth. She said it hit her because the stadium hadn’t extended the netting that protects fans from foul balls all the way down the third base line, where she was sitting.
“Major League Baseball and the Cubs were aware that severe injuries from foul balls could happen to its fans sitting in rows near the field because it had happened many times before,” Tracy Brammeier, an attorney at Clifford Law Offices representing Zuniga, said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.