WASHINGTON —All-Star closer Brad Hand has agreed to a deal with the Washington Nationals, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the contract was still not official and is pending the successful completion of a physical exam.
The 30-year-old left-hander is poised to become Washington’s closer after leading the majors with 16 saves during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Hand joins the back end of the bullpen that already includes Will Harris, Daniel Hudson and Tanner Rainey.
After tying for last place in the NL East, the Nationals have acquired Hand, starter Jon Lester (pending a physical), slugger Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Josh Bell. They also brought back the organization’s longest tenured player, Ryan Zimmerman, after he opted out in 2020.
Cleveland declined Hand’s $10 million option after last season. Multiple reports have indicated his agreement with the Nationals is one year for $10.5 million.
Hand will be playing for his fourth team in his 11th major league season. He has a 3.65 ERA in 396 career appearances and 105 saves and has been a full-time reliever since 2016, making three All-Star teams.
PRO BASEBALL
Just after it became official, Gerrit Cole started spreading the news on Instagram. The Yankees’ ace was being reunited with his former spring training roommate. The Bombers had completed a trade for right-hander Jameson Taillon for four prospects.
It’s a chance for Cole and Taillon to reach heights they trained to attain when they were the cornerstone of Pirates hopes back in their younger days. It’s also a way for the Yankees to add a supporting cast of starters behind Cole without spending too much to put them over the luxury-tax threshold.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E.J. Liddell scored 20 points and the 15th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes never trailed in a 74-62 victory over No. 10 Wisconsin on Saturday. Ohio State has beaten Top 15 teams in each of its last three road games.
Wisconsin (12-4, 6-3) lost for just the second time in its last 20 home games. The Badgers’ only other home loss during this stretch was a 70-64 decision Dec. 28 against Maryland.
Aleem Ford scored 13 points to lead Wisconsin.