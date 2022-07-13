BELOIT—It looked like it would be the Nasim Nunez show early after he smacked a ground ball single to tie the game in the first and had a thrilling steal of home plate to put the Beloit Sky Carp in the lead.
But for the second night in a row the Sky Carp’s offense went quiet, and they fell to the Cedar Rapids Kernels 4-2 Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered for the second-straight day to get the Kernels on the board first with a solo shot to center field in the first inning.
Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-5 with three RBIs Tuesday, and he has been a thorn in the Sky Carp’s side throughout the season, hitting .471 in nine games against Beloit coming into this series.
The Sky Carp answered back quickly, Jose Salas singled to lead off the first, stole second, and Nunez hit a ground ball single to center field to bring him home and tie the game at one.
Beloit took the lead after Nunez stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch by Cedar Rapids’ starter Jon Olsen and then stole home base. It is his 38th stolen base of the season, putting him in first place in the Midwest League.
It would be the only sign of life from the Sky Carp all day.
Beloit starter M.D. Johnson recovered quickly from the early blemish, tossing three scoreless innings, before things fell apart in the fifth.
Charles Mack reached on a throwing error by Jose Salas, Kyler Fedko singled on a line drive to right and Sky Carp killer Encarnacion-Strand hit a two-run double to left to give the Kernels the lead.
Seth Gray singled on a fly ball to right to widen Cedar Rapids’ lead to 4-2, but Davis Bradshaw threw him out after he tried turning the hit into a double, and Johnson struck out back-to-back hitters to end the inning.
Johnson’s day ended after pitching five innings, allowing six hits and four runs, three of them earned. It was only the third time this season that he has allowed four or more earned runs, and it was the first time since May 10.
Beloit’s bullpen kept the game within reach. Robinson Martinez pitched a scoreless sixth of relief, and Chandler Jozwiak struck out three while tossing two scoreless innings.
Brady Puckett pitched a scoreless ninth to give the Sky Carp a chance in the bottom of the ninth, but Victor Mesa Jr. grounded out and Ynmanol Marinez and Will Banfield both flew out to end the game.
The Sky Carp failed to get a hit after the Kernels took the lead in the top of the fifth, and they’ve only had a combined eight hits over the last two games.
Encarnacion-Strand went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and he was a triple away from the cycle.
Nunez went 1-for-4 at the plate, but he had the only RBI for the Sky Carp.
Beloit has now lost back-to-back games, and are 8-9 overall in the second half of the season.The Sky Carp are 1-7 at home this half of the season, and they are in fourth place in the Midwest West.
The Sky Carp will try to rebound against the Kernels Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium.
Boxscore
Kernels 4, Sky Carp 2
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Salas, 2b, 4-1-1-0; Nunez, ss, 4-1-1-1; Mesa Jr., cf, 3-0-1-0; Marinez, dh, 4-0-0-0; Banfield, c, 4-0-0-0; Johnson, lf, 3-0-0-0; Bradshaw, rf, 3-0-1-0; Rosario, 3b, 3-0-0-0; Chiu, 1b, 3-0-1-0. Totals: 31-2-5-1.
CEDAR RAPIDS (ab-r-h-rbi)—Fedko, rf, 5-1-1-0; Encarnacion-Strand, 3b, 4-2-3-3; Gray, 1b, 3-0-2-0; Sabato, dh, 3-0-0-0; Soularie, lf, 5-0-1-1; Severino, 2b, 4-0-1-0; Javier, ss, 4-0-1-0; Holland, cf, 4-0-0-0; Mack, c, 3-1-0-0. Totals: 34-4-8-3.
Cedar Rapids………100 030 000—4 8 0
Beloit………200 000 000—2 5 1
E: Salas (2). OA: Bradshaw. DP: Cedar Rapids 1, Beloit 0. LOB: Cedar Rapids 6 Beloit 3. 2b: Encarnacion-Strand, Chiu. HR: Encarnacion-Strand (20). SB: Encarnacion-Strand (7), Salas (5), Nunez 2 (38). CS: Holland.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cedar Rapids, Olsen 1.0-2-2-2-1-2; Swain 2.0-1-0-0-0-3; Rodriguez, O 3.0-2-0-0-0-3; Palm 2.0-0-0-0-0-1; Shreve 1.0-0-0-0-0-0. Beloit, Johnson 5.0-6-4-3-2-6; Martinez, R 1.0-1-0-0-0-1; Jozwiak 2.0-1-0-0-0-3; Puckett 1.0-0-0-0-1-1.
WP: Rodriguez 2. T: 2:24. Att. 1,658.