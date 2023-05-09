CLINTON—Mya Gonzalez and Molly Andersen both decided before their game against the Clinton/Turner co-op girls soccer team that they wanted to score a hat trick.
The Big Foot/Williams Bay duo couldn’t get it done individually, but with a little teamwork they achieved their mission, well in a way.
Gonzalez scored a pair of goals and Andersen contributed another as the Chiefs (6-5-2, 3-2-1 Rock Valley) took down the Cougars (1-7, 1-4) 3-1 on Tuesday night.
“We were playing without our leading scorer (Leeza Patterson) tonight, so our players had to step it up,” BG/WB head coach Rene Perez said. “It’s part of the game. Especially the younger girls, they have to step it up to get ready for next year.”
Patterson has 15 goals so far this season, but Gonzalez made a point to show that she could step up in the senior’s absence.
Just a few minutes into the game, Gonzalez fired a shot into the back of the net to give the Chiefs an early lead.
“Mya was out with a concussion for a bit at the beginning of the season,” Perez said. “She needed rhythm and minutes. Now, you can see it out on the field as that’s catching up.”
But C/T didn’t let the early momentum affect its play. The Cougars did a fine job moving the ball into the Chiefs’ territory, but they just couldn’t get a solid shot off. That is, until Lacy Combs struck.
Combs knotted it up with nine minutes left in the first half after driving the ball towards the left side of goalkeeper, then firing it out of reach to the right end of the net.
“Lacy is always right where she needs to be,” Cougars’ head coach Sage Fjalstad said. “Her goal scared me for a second. Touching out wide there, I wasn't sure that she would make it to the back corner. But I trust her, she knows what she’s doing.”
Now all tied up, the Chiefs regrouped with a little pep talk at the break.
“At halftime we said we needed to come out strong and ready to play,” Gonzalez said. “That was our mindset going into the second half.”
After some back-and-forth, BF/WB got a good shot that bounced off the body of goalie Mariya Babilius, where Molly Andersen then got the rebound and torched it into the goal 10 minutes into the second half.
“Molly is usually a center back or plays a six role,” Perez said. “I put her up top to give me more speed. She’s never really played forward, there was some nerves. But she stuck with it, battled and got one through.”
Gonzalez then added her second goal with 11 minutes left in the game, banging one off of the crossbar and into the back of the net.
“After taking all those shots I missed, I was like ‘I need to get it in there,’” she said. “I kept fighting and got it in.”
Babilius made several nice leaping and diving grabs in goal for Clinton/Turner, helping keep a majority of the Chiefs’ volley of shots out of the net.
“Mariyah is insane,” Fjalstad said. “She puts everything she has into stopping those goals and is a sight to behold on the field. We know that some of those shots, they're going to happen. They're going to go in and you can't hang your head on those
Fjalstad has seen a lot of progress from her Cougars, who were coming off their first win of the season after edging Jefferson 2-1 on Thursday.
“They have been busting themselves this whole season,” she said. “And it’s really starting to show. They are keeping their heads high and their skills are getting so much better.”