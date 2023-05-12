BELOIT— A steady drizzle which turned into an outright delay-of-game downpour was all that could stop Beloit College’s baseball team Friday.
The pitching staffs for Grinnell and the University of Chicago certainly came up short.
The Buccaneers pounded Grinnell 17-2 in their first game in the Midwest Conference Tournament they’re hosting at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium and Pohlman Field.
They also ed the Maroons 11-5 in the sixth inning of their second game when the rain fell heavier and the umpires stopped play with the Bucs batting. Play at Pohlman between Ripon and Grinnell was also suspended with Ripon leading 5-1 in the ninth inning.
The Ripon-Grinnell game will resume at 9 a.m. and the U-Chicago-Beloit game will resume at approximately 9:45. When the suspended games are completed, the loser between Beloit and U-Chicago will face the winner between Ripon and Grinnell at noon at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium. The winner of that game will face the winner between Beloit and U-Chicago in the MWC championship game at 3 p.m. If both teams are 2-1 after that, a second championship game will follow if it can start before 5:15 p.m.
If a game 7 of the tournament is needed and can’t start by that time it will be played on Sunday (TBA).
This tournament was supposed to be all about offense and it was for the Bucs in their opening game against Grinnell, which was shortened to seven innings by the 10-run rule.
It was also about pitching, however, as Beloit’s Aiden Phipps improved to 10-0 by tossing six quality innings. He allowed only two hits and one earned run on a first-inning homer with no walks and four strikeouts. Reliever Nolan Wright worked one inning and allowed two hits and one run.
By then, the Bucs had scored 11 runs in the sixth inning to blow the game wide open.
Beloit trailed only briefly. Miles Souza erased the 1-0 deficit with a two-run homer in the second inning. Souza had a terrific game, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored and five RBIs.
He had plenty of help with Matt O’Leary, Connor Vogel and Jack Alport all collecting two hits. Beloit had 13 hits and also took advantage of four walks and four hit batsmen.
The Beloit-Chicago game had some outstanding defense in addition to the usual battering of baseballs by the Bucs. Outfielder Deven Irwin snared a shot to right field on one bounce and threw to second for a forceout in the second inning that prevented a potential big inning against starter Eamon Burke.
The Maroons got one run in that inning, but trailed 7-1. Beloit had plated two in the first on a base hit by Evan Zenger with an error tacked on. Five more runs scored in the second as Beloit took advantage of a couple walks, a hit batsman, an error, an RBI single by Brett Kiger and a run-scoring triple by Zenger.
Beloit made it 8-1 on Irwin’s long homer to left in the third and 10-1 when Garrison Ferone blasted a homer to right with Matt O’Leary aboard in the fifth.
Center fielder Jack Alport made a pair of outstanding plays in the fifth, running down a long fly at the warning track and then running in to snare a line drive. But with two outs and two on, Burke gave up back-to-back homers to make it 10-5.
The Bucs got a run back on O’Leary’s sacrifice fly and were threatening to score more when the showers stopped play.