BELOIT—The Midwest Conference announced Friday it will resume competition for the spring sports of baseball, softball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s outdoor track and field and women’s outdoor track and field.
Beloit College, however, is still in a wait-and-see mode.
The MWC stated that ultimate authority over the decision to participate in intercollegiate athletics this spring rests with the individual institutions.
A statement from Beloit College President Scott Bierman, Athletic Director Dave DeGeorge and the Beloit College COVID-19 Task Force announced that with students only recently returning to campus over the past week,the College is still collecting data on the status of COVD on campus and in Rock County.
The announcement from Beloit College stated it will make a decision on spring practices and competition as soon as possible.
The College remains at the Yellow Alert Level, with the following additional restrictions in place due to COVID-19 conditions in Rock County: with the exception of classes, no in-person events or activities are permitted, including activities from clubs, fraternities, sororities and athletics.
The College announcement stated: “The decision to move forward with spring sport competition is important and complicated. Policies that govern campus interactions are derived using the best guidance from public health experts combined with a deep knowledge of campus culture.
“Athletic policies are no exception. We will announce a decision about sports participation as soon as we believe it is safe to allow our student-athletes to compete with teams from other campuses, at home or away, and when it is safe to allow other visitors and gatherings.
The MWC announced that league schools are allowed to engage in spring competition against non-league opponents as long as they adhere to the league’s COVID-19 return-to play protocol and end competition against non-MWC institutions 15 days prior to the start of league play in each respective sport.
MWC competition in most spring sports is expected to start between late March and mid-April and will conclude by mid-May. There will be championships awarded.