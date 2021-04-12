BELOIT—Junior Maddy Pfortmiller’s best week as a Beloit College pitcher earned her Midwest Conference Pitcher of the Week.
The right-hander earned three victories for the week. In her first game, she broke the program record with 15 strikeouts, which ranks third in MWC history and is fifth-best in all of D-III this season. She allowed three runs in a 4-3 win over Lawrence.
Sunday, Pfortmiller pitched a 7-0 four-hit shutout of Knox in the first game of a twinbill and won the nightcap, too. She threw the final five innings, allowing five hits and an unearned run.
In three appearances, she allowed three earned runs in 19 innings for an ERA of 1.11.