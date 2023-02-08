ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—Most families begin their mornings in the dining room enjoying some breakfast or in the living room watching cartoons.
But not the Crane family, you’ll find them on the basketball court inside of their barn working on shooting and dribbling at 5:45 a.m. sharp.
“It’s just so exciting to share that passion with my kids,” Parkview boys basketball head coach Mary Crane said. “This morning we went up to the gym and they shot around, per their request. They want to go up there and shoot. It’s just so fun.”
Athletics are in the Crane’s blood, but basketball holds a special place in their hearts.
Coach Crane has been involved with Parkview athletics as a basketball coach for about 13 years, and before that she was a three-sport athlete for the Vikings while in high school.
She married her high school sweetheart, Nate Crane, who was also a three-sport athlete at Parkview, and the couple now have five boys.
The oldest, Avery, was the one who got to ball rolling for the kids' involvement in sports.
“Avery had a passion,” coach Crane said. “He loves watching basketball. And that love definitely comes from me. I played it. I just love watching it, love studying it, love understanding it.”
Crane coached both girls and boys teams throughout the years at Parkview, and she was named the head coach of the boys varsity team in the fall of 2021.
A woman coaching a boys team isn’t the most common sight in prep sports, but with five boys it was a perfect fit for coach Crane.
“I definitely enjoy coaching boys more than girls,” she said. “I just click better with their personalities. I totally understand them and it works better with my coaching style.”
Avery, a standout cross country runner and basketball player, had already graduated when his mom took over. But, in her second season, second-oldest Aiden made the squad as a freshman.
“When he was in second grade, the way he played just stuck out,” coach Crane said. “He could get to the rim, didn’t double-dribble, he was handling the ball way beyond his years.”
Playing the sport was an easy decision for the freshman, who is also on the football and baseball teams.
“I've always just grown up playing basketball, especially with my mom,” Aiden said. “She would always take me to the gym. Dribbling the ball is just my favorite thing in the world.”
Some may find it a tad suspicious that the coach’s son made the team so early, but a quick look at Aiden’s stats quickly alleviates those concerns.
He averages nearly 13 points per game (second on the team) while recording 44 assists (first), 62 steals (first), and a .352 three-pointer percentage (first).
Being a younger player than most, confidence is huge for the first-year point guard.
“I’m always telling myself I’m the best,” Aiden said. “I work the hardest out here. Nobody can really guard me. That’s all that’s going through my head. I just build my confidence up.”
Coach Crane said it isn’t too hard to switch from mom mode into coach mode.
“We play so much basketball that it’s different when he’s on the court,” she said. “He’s having fun, but we kind of look at it like a job. There's times when I talk to him in a game, but that’s coaching. I definitely keep it separate.”
Growing up with his mom helping him improve, Aiden added that he is used to seeing her in that role.
“You never see your mom as your actual coach,” he said. “She was always in the stands watching me and she would tell me what I did wrong so I could fix it. But it is a really cool aspect. You never really see this.”
The Vikings currently are 6-13 overall and 4-5 in the Trailways-South Conference, and they hope to build some momentum before playoff time.
With Aiden's freshman season still rolling along and three more years of varsity basketball ahead, those early morning visits to the barn will only increase.
And so will those special moments on the court, where both mom and coach will be there to share it with him.
“I did get a little choked up in the Barneveld game (where Aiden poured on 25 points),” coach Crane said. “We’re just so proud of him.”