Britton Morris isn’t used to sitting on the sidelines.
After all, being one of the state’s best quarterbacks at North Boone is the reason he got to play at Illinois State in the first place.
But Morris said his freshman season with the Redbirds was a good one, even though he didn’t get the opportunity to showcase his talents on Saturday afternoons.
“It was a great experience for me overall,” Morris said. “It was the first fall in a long time that I haven’t been able to play in games, and it was definitely humbles you. I just really got the chance to focus on myself and get stronger in the weight room, and dive into the X’s and O’s with the coach. It was a weird season, but it was needed.”
Morris was told right away by coach Brock Speck what to expect in Normal.
“When you get there, you can kind of tell who is where and what your role might be,” Morris said. “The starter was a guy who came in with experience, and they told me that I was going to be on the scout team and have a redshirt season. They just told me to absorb as much knowledge as I could and take advantage of every rep I get.”
Morris said that because he knew Saturday playing time wasn’t coming, he had to compete extra hard during the week.
“I made Monday through Friday my game day,” Morris said. “That was the time I had to get my edge and show what I could do. As someone who loves football, I’m constantly thinking about the game and how I can get better, and if I could make an impact on the practice field, with the scout team, then I tried to do that.”
Mimicking the upcoming quarterback might not sound like the most exciting activity to participate in, but Morris enjoyed showcasing his versatility.
“I used that time to show the athlete and the player that I am,” Morris said. “I took advantage of the reps that I got, and in college, that’s really the tough part. You only have so many reps at practice to show that. And I got to practice against the starting defense, and that allowed me to see the speed and the physicality that those guys had.”
This spring was the time that Morris could have made his move up the depth chart. But after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down spring football and early-summer workouts, Morris was unable to show his improvement.
“It was definitely a tough pill to swallow,” Morris said. “I was really excited to showcase myself and show the coaches what I could do. I was much more comfortable with the playbook at that point. But the good news is that I’m confident that we will return to playing sooner rather than later. It sounds like it could be in the next couple of weeks. It’s not the ideal situation, but I’m excited for that.”
Morris said it’s hard to put an exact goal on his redshirt freshman season.
“Coach Speck preaches to us to try and get one percent better every day,” Morris said. “The first thing is I want to be as good of a student as possible, because that’s what I’m here for, to get my degree. But I do want to get into the playbook more and hopefully work my way up the depth chart. It’s hard, because everyone wants to playu and there are a lot of good quarterbacks at Illinois State.”