Monmouth Scots hammer Beloit College in football By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Oct 16, 2022 Oct 16, 2022 Updated 12 min ago MONMOUTH, Ill.—Beloit College's football team had shown a lot of progress in recent weeks, but took a step backward with a 64-0 loss to a powerful Monmouth squad on Saturday.The Scots (5-1, 5-0 Midwest Conference) scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters and quarterback Carter Boyer accounted for five total touchdowns on the day.Monmouth went 70 yards on its opening possession to take the lead for good, with Boyer connecting with Jake Uryasz on a 21-yard touchdown pass.Monmouth held Beloit to seven yards rushing on 30 attempts and 33 yards passing on 5-of-16 completions.The Scots outgained Beloit in total yardage 492-40. Monmouth was 10-for-16 combined on third and fourth down while Beloit was 1-for-11 on third down.The Bucs' Christopher Croft Jr., had 10 tackles while Ethan Flores had eight tackles and an interception. Gavin Thorpe also had a pick for the second straight week.Beloit has now dropped eight straight against the Scots, who have scored at least 52 points in five of those wins. The Bucs will host Lawrence at 1 p.m. Saturday at Strong Stadium.Monmouth 64, Beloit College 0Beloit…….0 0 0 0—0Monmoth.21 21 14 8—64TEAM STATS: First downs—Beloit 6, MC 28. Rushing—Beloit 30-7, MC 48-247. Passing—Beloit 16-5-1, MC 30-21-2. Punting—Beloit 10-25.7, MC 2-21.5. Fumbles—BC 5-2, MC 0-0. Penalties—BC 2-18, MC 3-40.INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing—Beloit, Richardson 5-12, Bush 5-12, Elder 7-11. Mon, Albers 10-58, Fetterer 5-57, Egipciaco 5-33. Passing—Beloit, Shafer 16-5-1, 33. MC, Boyer 17-13-1, 141; Fetterer 11-7-1, 87. Receiving—Beloit, Fitzpatrick 2-29. Mon, Uryasz 5-37, Thornton 4-77.