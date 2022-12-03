BELOIT – Azeez Ganiyu wasn’t thrilled with the outcome of Saturday’s showdown with Monmouth, but even in defeat he could see an improvement over last year’s Beloit College squad.
“The way we fight through adversity is nothing like last year,” said the 6-foot-5 sophomore who graduated from Beloit Memorial. “If we faced a deficit like we did today at the half I don’t if we come back like we did in the second half.”
The Buccaneers just didn’t have quite enough to get over the hump and eventually lost to the Fighting Scots 77-65 at Flood Arena.
Beloit (4-4) had won four its past five heading into Saturday, including a 50-47 win over Lawrence in its MWC opener last Tuesday.
“Our grittiness and our defense has gotten us over the hump in our wins,” Ganiyu said. “We haven’t had high scoring games. We had a few more defensive breakdowns this game than we normally have. They were hitting some tough shots, but our turnovers also led to their points in transition”
The Bucs committed 18 turnovers leading to 22 points for the Scots, who improved to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in MWC action. That’s as many wins as they won in conference all last season when they finished 3-21 overall and 2-14 in MWC play. They were picked to finish sixth in the preseason poll.
As disappointing as that was, Beloit head coach Josh Hinz agreed with Ganiyu that offensive recklessness didn’t help matter.
“We know we can control the defensive side of the floor,” Hinz said. “We do a really good job defensively when we’re on a 5-on-5 set, but today we let some turnovers and some reckless shots give them 2-on-1 and 3-on-1 opportunities. Those are tough to cover up.”
The Bucs’ last lead was at 4-2. Monmouth led only 12-11 with 10:31 remaining in the half, but a 10-0 run gave them a cushion they kept most of the rest of the game. The closest Beloit got was eight, 33-25, early in the second half, and 73-65, with just under a minute left.
“The first half, I thought we were really tentative offensively,” Hinz said. “We didn’t get very good shots and it put us in a hole going into the half. We played better in the second half, but when you dig a hole like that you lose the luxury of just being able to exchange baskets. It seemed like to their credit any time we made a four or six-point push they hit a big 3-pointer.”
The Bucs did hit 53.1 of their field goals in the second half, including 9-of-16 on treys. A lot of that was Brian Rusch, who converted 5-of-10 bombs and led Beloit with 17 points and Michael Myles, who was 4-of-5 beyond the arc and added 16.
Ganiyu was hounded inside and got only seven shots. He finished with 11 points to tie teammate Clayton Jenny. The Scots seemed to get away with a lot of contact against Beloit’s leading scorer.
Ganiyu shrugged it off.
“That’s just how the game is played sometimes,” he said, expecting a big turnaround at MWC favorite Ripon this coming Wednesday.
“We have a good group of guys,” the sophomore said. “People are willing to work. We changed the culture definitely after last year. It doesn’t matter if we have a loss like this, we trust each other and our coaches. We know what we are capable of. Our goal this year is to win conference.”
Hinz said it’s still a learning process for his young team.
“They’re a good team and it was a good experience for our guys,” he said. “We still have some younger pieces and some newer pieces in the lineup. We’re going to have to keep learning how to win these kinds of games.”
• BOXSCORE:
MONMOUTH 77, BELOIT 65
Monmouth…31 46 – 77
Beloit………20 45 – 65
MONMOUTH (fg-fga ft-fta pts) – Brasfield 9-15 2-5 20, Flynn 6-9 0-0 14, Metcalf 4-7 1-2 9, Taylor 2-6 3-5 8, Williams 2-6 2-2 8, Hill 1-6 4-9 7, Sidhu 3-5 0-0 7, Plumer 1-1 0-0 2, Greenman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 29-56 12-23 77.
BELOIT (fg-fga ft-ftga pts) – Rusch 6-12 0-2 17, Jenny 5-10 0-0 11, Ganiyu 3-7 5-8 11, Scuefield 2-5 0-1 4, Anderson 0-5 0-0 0, Myles 6-8 0-0 16, Roy 3-9 0-0 6. Totals: 25-56 5-11 65.
3-pointers: MC 7-13 (Flynn 2-3, Taylor 1-2, Williams 2-5, Hill 1-2, Sidhu 1-1), BC 10-22 (Rusch 5-10, Jenny 1-2, Ganiyu 0-1, Anderson 0-3, Myles 4-5, Roy 0-1). Fouled out: Rusch. Total fouls: MC 12, BC 19. Rebounds: MC 36 (Metcalf 6), BC 31 (Roy 6).