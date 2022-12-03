BELOIT – Azeez Ganiyu wasn’t thrilled with the outcome of Saturday’s showdown with Monmouth, but even in defeat he could see an improvement over last year’s Beloit College squad.

“The way we fight through adversity is nothing like last year,” said the 6-foot-5 sophomore who graduated from Beloit Memorial. “If we faced a deficit like we did today at the half I don’t if we come back like we did in the second half.”

