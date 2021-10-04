GREEN BAY, Wis.—It’s always been D-1, all the way for Carly Mohns.
It was that way when she emerged as one of the top players in the state of Wisconsin as a prep for Brodhead.
And it’s that way now, as she enters her first collegiate coaching experience at the place she ended her playing career: The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, where she joins the women’s basketball program under head coach Kevin Borseth.
Mohns, who has been an assistant coach for the volleyball and basketball programs at Brodhead for the past two seasons, knows she has a great opportunity ahead of her.
“I’m completely thankful and my mind is still blown that I’m getting this opportunity,” Mohns said. “It’s basically a dream come true. I’m definitely aware that for most people, it takes multiple steps to get to this ooint, and I’m lucky and honored enough to get this opportunity right away.”
Mohns, 25, played for the University of Iowa for four years before transferring to UWGB for her final season. There, she got to know Borseth, current assistant coach Megan Vogel and many others within the athletic department.
When the job became available, Mohns hopped on the opportunity.
“Back when I played here, I had talked to coach Vogel and told her that eventually I wanted to get into coaching,” Mohns said. “So when the job came up, I talked to her and eventually we got it done. I know they believed that experience was an important thing, but also that they were first looking for a good person that’s going to do the right thing. It’s been great so far.”
Mohns was able to pick up a lot of tips from Brodhead athletic director Brian Kammerer, who also is an assistant volleyball coach and head girls basketball coach.
“He’s someone that I looked up to as a coach, and I’ve learned a lot from him in the past two years,” Mohns said. “So having that hands-on experience plus my playing experience, that gives me a couple of different views.”
A main role of any college assistant is to recruit, and that will certainly be the case with Mohns.
“It wasn’t that long ago that I went through that process,” Mohns said. “So I remember what I liked and didn’t like. But there’s a lot of learning to be done before I do it. I’m getting some lessons, and just did a recruiting test. I think my own experience will help a lot in that case.”
Mohns was thrown directly into the fire.
“My first day was the first day of practice,” Mohns said. “There are still two players on the team that I played with, but we have a really young roster. I’ve obviously played here before, so I knew the offense. I just jumped right in and am soaking it up. The one thing that jumped out at me was just how fast-paced the college game is as opposed to high school. But everything, the drills, they all came right back to me.”
One of Mohns’ chores is to work hands-on with the players, a task she found challenging.
“Getting down there with Julia Hartwig from Janesville Parker, I found out really quickly she’s tough to move,” Mohns said. “And I didn’t realize how out of shape I was. For a normal person I’m not terribly out of shape, but as far as basketball shape goes, I felt like there were times I needed an oxygen tank. But it’s been good for me.”
Although she will miss her time in Brodhead, she looks forward to the bright future ahead.
“I’m always going to feel bad for up and leaving during the middle of the volleyball season,” Mohns said. “But I’m still watching them on YouTube and keeping track of them. This was just such a great opportunity that I couldn’t wait to get up here and get started.”