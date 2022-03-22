NEW YORK (AP)—Automatic runners in extra innings are sticking around for a third straight season.
Despite an easing of pandemic restrictions, Major League Baseball and the players’ association reached a tentative agreement to keep the controversial rule starting each team with a runner on second base during extra innings for the 2022 regular season.
The deal is subject to approval by baseball owners, which likely will take place next week, a person familiar with the agreement said Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized. The agreement was first reported by the New York Post.
The agreement regarding on-field rules modifications also includes expanding active rosters from 26 players to 28 from opening day on April 7 through May 1 this year, due to the delayed start of spring training.
Another new rule will benefit Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. With the designated hitter adopted in both leagues, pitchers who start games in the batting order can remain in the game as a DH after leaving the mound. A DH can also enter the game to pitch. That change will apply to multiple seasons.
The “zombie” runner modification was applied to the 2020 and 2021 regular seasons as part of the Operations Manual, which covered procedures to deal with COVID-19. The modification was not applied to the 2020 and ‘21 postseasons.
There were 78 extra-inning games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and the longest by innings were a pair of 13-inning contests at Houston, won by the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 29 and by Oakland on Aug. 7. Every previous season since 1901 had at least one game of 15 innings or longer.
PRO FOOTBALL
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP)—The Detroit Lions have re-signed reserve quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough.
Detroit announced the moves Tuesday, retaining the players who backed up Jared Goff last season.
Boyle was 0-3 as a starter last season and was a backup in two games, throwing for three touchdowns and six interceptions. He played in 11 games as Aaron Rodgers’ backup in Green Bay during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Blough played in only one game as a reserve for a second straight season. He was 0-5 as a rookie in 2019 with four touchdowns and six interceptions.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
COLUMBIA, Missouri (AP)—Dennis Gates was a young standout at Chicago’s Whitney Young High School and mulling college scholarship opportunities when Norm Stewart, late in his coaching career, tried to persuade him to play point guard for Missouri.
Gates was impressed by Stewart’s pitch that day but ultimately signed with California.
More than two decades later, Gates will be the one soon sitting across from Missouri recruits in living rooms.