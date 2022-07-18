BELOIT—Beloit Junior Legion Bandits’ first baseman Mitchell Stuessy said it is every kid’s dream to deliver a championship game-winning hit.
Stuessy achieved that dream Monday at the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex when he delivered a walkoff single that he shot into right field with the Bandits and Oconomowoc tied at six in the eighth inning.
Just like that his dream came true, and Beloit had won the Junior Legion regional championship 7-6.
“My arms were shaking,” Stuessy said. “You get chills. I’m just so excited that it happened.”
Stuessy’s teammates mobbed him at first base, and the Bandits advance to the state tournament on Friday with the victory. Beloit will play Watertown at 4:30 p.m. at Dale R. Michels Memorial park in Brownsville.
Making the walkoff all the more impressive was that Stuessy had fallen behind 0-2 to start his at-bat, and he worked three straight balls to make it a full count.
“All that was going through my head was please stay in the count,” he said. “And please hit the ball, don’t strike out.”
Bandits’ manager Rick Mitchell said he has been impressed with Stuessy’s ability at the plate all season.
“He took a couple pitches that were right there,” he said. “They were tough to take. The coaching staff from Oconomowoc thought they had him called out a couple of times. But, Mitch is very confident of his abilities up there at the plate and in the strike zone. He’s supremely confident swinging the bat. And he did what he’s done all year, he put a good swing on it and got a base hit.”
The fact Stuessy even had the chance to be the winning batter seemed improbable a few moments earlier.
Zack Ries got two quick outs out of Oconomowoc in the top of the eighth, but he hit Nick Kratzer, who stole second and third base, and Mason Wolter smacked the go-ahead RBI double to left that just fell out of reach of diving right fielder Owen West.
Marshall Wallace followed Wolter up with an RBI double of his own, and Oconomowoc was three outs away from its own trip to the state tournament.
Stuessy said he and his teammates knew that they weren’t out of it yet.
“We knew we just had to bounce back,” he continued. “We came together as a team and supported one another. It’s so amazing that we accomplished this.”
Beloit had two quick outs of its own, but Brooks Mitchell hustled out an infield single to keep the Bandits alive.
Dustin Foss got an infield single of his own, which advanced Mitchell to third, and later stole second. Brody Berg walked, and ball four got away from the catcher, allowing Mitchell to use his speed once again as he raced home to make it 6-5.
Brayden Ward hit a soft fly ball to center field, but center fielder Nathaniel Froemming, who had been making clutch plays all tournament, dropped the ball to make it a tie game.
Extra innings was the last thing on the Bandits’ minds just one inning prior.
Ries worked around two hit batters to keep it at 4-4 in the top of the seventh, and Stuessy hit a single to right, stole second, and advanced to third on a Noah Pfundheller single to start the bottom of the inning.
But the hopes of a walkoff victory were killed quickly when Andrew Buckley smacked a linedrive into the glove of the second baseman and Pfundheller was doubled off second.
“Andy put a great swing on that ball,” Mitchell said. “And they played (their infield) in. 90 percent of the time that’s a hit. Pfundheller, I think in the excitement of the moment, took off and then there was confusion and he just didn’t know how to get back.”
Mitchell commended his team for not letting plays like that get them down and keeping their heads held high.
“I told them ‘we have to keep playing,’” he said. “And everybody was up on the fence and cheering, even with two outs. Things were looking pretty bleak for the Bandits, but they had a lot of resiliency.”
Beloit and Oconomowoc played a close game the whole way through as each team seemed to strike back after the other scored.
The Bandits played from behind when Wallace hit an RBI single in the first inning but struck back quickly when Berg worked a walk, advanced to third on a Ward groundout and scored on a Stuessy single to center to make it 1-1 after one.
Beloit jumped ahead in the second after Mitchell was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored when Ward’s flyball to left popped out of the outfielder’s glove.
That lead did not stand for long, as Oconomowoc’s Wallace got his second RBI of the day with a bloop single to center.
Oconomowoc took a brief lead off a Max Hellman single, but Beloit struck right back in the bottom of the fourth with a Ward sacrifice fly.
Jason Tewes put Oconomowoc ahead once again in the fifth with another sacrifice fly, but Beloit tied it right back up with a Ries RBI groundout, a tie that would hold until the eighth.
• Monday’s boxscore:
Beloit 7, Oconomowoc 6 (8 inn.)
OCONOMOWOC (ab-r-h-rbi)—Hellman 4-0-1-0; Hammer 2-1-0-0; Held 3-0-1-1; Kratzer 3-2-0-0; Wolter 4-1-1-1; Wallace 5-14-3; Lewis 3-0-0-0; Darnell 2-0-0-0; Tewes 3-0-2-1; Froemming 4-1-0-0. Totals: 33-6-9-6.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Berg 3-2-0-0; Ward 4-0-0-1; Stuessy 5-0-3-2; Pfundheller 4-1-3-0; Buckley 3-0-0-0; Ries 4-0-1-1; Frey 4-0-1-0; Mitchell 3-1-0-0; Halon 1-2-0-0; Foss 2-1-1-0. Totals: 33-7-9-4.
Ocon...101 110 02—6 9 3
Beloit..110 110 03—7 9 1
LOB: Ocon 12, Beloit 9. 2B: Wallace, Wolter, Pfundheller. SB: Kratzer, Stuessy, Frey, Ward (2).
Pitching: Ocon, Wallace 6.0-5-4-2-2-2; Held (L) 1.2-4-3-0-1-0. Beloit, Halon 4.0-6-3-2-2-2; Erickson 2.0-1-1-1-2-2; Ries (W) 2.0-2-2-2-0-2.