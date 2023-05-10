BELOIT—It wasn’t so long ago that the Beloit Memorial boys baseball team was wondering when it would find its first win of the season.
Now the Purple Knights are wondering how long they can keep this win streak going after running over Madison East 10-0 in five innings on Wednesday evening at a warm and sunny Pohlman Field.
“We play as a team, and I think that showed today,” center fielder Owen West said. “We only had one inning where we didn’t score a run; we all got the bats awake. I told my team to jump on them early, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Beloit smacked nine hits as it notched its second-straight win after taking Madison La Follete 4-3 on Tuesday.
The Knights wasted no time exerting their will on the Purgolders. Amare Hereford walked, West had a bunt single and DeCarlos Nora was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out.
Brooks Mitchell was whacked with a pitch to bring the first run home before Dustin Foss lined a single into center field to bring two more across.
Ruddy Ramirez smacked a single past the shortstop to bump it to a four-run inning.
Beloit head coach Steve Johnson said that the Knights carried over their fiery bats from Tuesday’s victory.
“I did make a change because the bottom of our order was so hot last night,” he added. “I moved those guys up, and we got a lot of hits tonight, some hard hits.”
Beloit added on in the second with DeCarlos Nora smacking a single into left field to score his brother Mike, who had singled. Mitchell then reached on an error to make it 6-0.
Meanwhile, Mitch Stuessy had settled in nicely on the mound. The lefty worked around some traffic on the base paths early, stranding runners on third in the first two innings, before only allowing one hit in the last three frames.
“I was just looking to throw strikes, let them hit it because I know the guys behind me could make a play,” Stuessy said. “And the score showed that tonight.”
Stuessy only allowed two hits and one walk while punching out seven while tossing all five innings.
"Mitch's off-speed stuff had them on their heels," Johnson said. "They weren't sure when it was going to be a breaking ball or a fastball. They swung at some bad pitches."
West, who went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs, made it 7-0 with a sacrifice fly in the third.
“I’m looking for that fastball right away,” West said. “You have to take it, you know? I’m playing confident, and I want to hit for my team, not for me.”
After DeCarlos Nora walked to begin the bottom of the fifth, Hereford whacked one over the left fielder’s head and used his speed to easily turn it into a triple. West scored him with a single, and Jordan Toubl smacked a double into left field to end the game via the mercy rule.
“Jordan is really on fire,” Johnson said. “He hasn’t made an out in three games (he did hit a sac bunt to move runners up in the first), and he’s just always getting on base.”
Foss was another Knight with a hot bat Wednesday night, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Johnson complimented his team’s clean defense on a well-rounded night for Beloit, and he hopes the Knights’ third win in the last 10 days starts to snowball.
“The kids are feeling that they can win,” he said. “And if we go into a game with that kind of confidence, it improves our chances. We’ve seen the improvements from one week to the next.”
BMHS 10, EAST 0
East 000 00 — 0 2 3
Beloit 412 03 —10 9 1
Leading hitters: East, Dederich 1x2; Miller 1x2. BM, Hereford 1x3, 2 Runs, RBI; West 2x3, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs; Foss 2x3, 2 RBIs; M. Nora 1x1, 2 Runs; Mitchell 0x2, 2 RBI; Ramirez 1x2, RBI.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): East, Dedrich (4.0-6-7-4-4-1); Tuinstra (0.0-3-3-3-1-0). BM, Stuessy (5.0-2-0-0-1-7).