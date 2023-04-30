BDN_230501_BMHS SB1
Beloit Memorial’s Jayla House (1) was forced out at third base by Craig’s Jocelyn Rammer on a fielder’s choice during Friday’s 9-4 loss at Telfer Park.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—The frustration was apparent from both head coach Chad Davis and senior Jayla House after the Beloit Memorial softball team’s 9-4 loss to Janesville Craig on Friday night.

But it wasn’t because of the setback itself or the fact that it was the Purple Knights’ fifth-straight loss; it was because of the potential that Beloit has to be a very solid team, and the little mistakes that have been preventing them from becoming that team.

