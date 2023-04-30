BELOIT—The frustration was apparent from both head coach Chad Davis and senior Jayla House after the Beloit Memorial softball team’s 9-4 loss to Janesville Craig on Friday night.
But it wasn’t because of the setback itself or the fact that it was the Purple Knights’ fifth-straight loss; it was because of the potential that Beloit has to be a very solid team, and the little mistakes that have been preventing them from becoming that team.
“The last few games have been very disappointing with our lack of production in the field,” Davis said. “We’re putting the ball on the bat now, the strikeouts are going away. Our outfield actually covered well tonight, and everybody was talking except for a few mishaps. Emma (Middleton) pitched a good game again, just no defense behind her.”
The infield had several miscues throughout the game that led to traffic on the basepaths as players didn’t break quick enough to catch pop ups or mishandled a routine ground ball.
“A lot of times we would have gotten out with no runs,” Davis said. “We have been very lax on talking or getting ready for the next play.”
House said that the team starts out prepared, but the mistakes can quickly get out of hand.
“Once an error happens, it’s like a snowball effect,” she said. “And everyone gets in their heads. We overthink a small play, like a simple fly ball. I know everyone on this team can catch.”
That’s a sentiment Davis shares. He has seen what his players can do, he knows they are great athletes.
“I’ve coached all of these ladies in travel ball,” he said. “I know their potential. That's why I put them in the positions I do. I can move them to different positions because I know how they can play the game and learn quickly.”
Janesville jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second after Jocelyn Rammer ripped a leadoff double and Presley Stanley singled her home.
The Cougars added another run in the third off an RBI single from Mya Eichlet, but the Knights made it a one-run game after Jayla House smacked a double, moved to third and then scored on two different wild pitches.
House finished the day 3-for-4 with two runs.
“I just felt like somebody had to come through tonight,” House said. “I wanted to show everyone that we can hit this pitcher. It’s a confidence thing because if I go up and hit it, people will know they can too.”
Janesville poured on four runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to take a commanding 9-1 lead.
But the Knights showed some of that potential of theirs in the sixth and seventh.
Amira Brown and Chesney Bishop walked to begin the sixth before Trinity Winfield knocked one in with a single. Brooklynne Hereford-Foster laced a single back up the middle to make it 9-3.
Winfield finished 2-for-3 from the plate.
“Trinity has so much potential,” Davis said. “She’s a jolly person on the team. Sometimes she gets in her head at the plate, but you just got to pick her up, and then obviously you see what she can do.”
In the seventh, House blooped a single into center field and Abigail Middleton brought her in with a ground-rule double.
The Knights have four games this upcoming week, a chance to show the Big Eight that they can put it all together.
“They just have to believe in themselves,” Davis said. “We don’t lose games badly, if we change up our miscues then we could win most of our games to end the season.”