MINNEAPOLIS —Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Malik Beasley has been suspended for 12 games without pay by the NBA for his recent guilty plea to a felony charge of threats of violence.
The league announced Thursday the punishment, which will begin with Minnesota’s game Saturday at Washington. Beasley is eligible to return March 27 against Houston.
Beasley, in his fifth NBA season, is averaging a career-best 20.5 points.
He was sentenced earlier this month to 120 days in jail for the Sept. 26 incident, when he pointed a rifle outside his home in suburban Minneapolis at a family on a house-hunting tour. Police later found weapons and marijuana in the home.
As part of Beasley’s plea deal, prosecutors dropped a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Beasley can serve his stay in the workhouse after his season is over; COVID-19 precautions could require the county to release him on electronic home monitoring for the duration of the sentence.
Speaking at his remote sentencing, he said, “I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions.”
Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, in a statement distributed by the team, said the organization fully supports the NBA’s decision
“As we work together with Malik to advance his development as a player and a person, we look forward to seeing his growth,” Rosas said.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SPOKANE, Wash. —Being challenged the past couple of months has been rare for top-ranked Gonzaga. Especially in conference play and especially at home.
Perhaps a little bit of a scare will be a good thing for the No. 1 team in the country.
Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Drew Timme had 16 of his 18 points in the second half and No. 1 Gonzaga won its 50th straight at home, beating Santa Clara 89-75 on Thursday night.
PRO BASEBALL
SEOUL, South Korea —Free agent outfielder Shin-Soo Choo has agreed to a one-year contract to play for a baseball club in his native South Korea.
Choo, who spent the last seven seasons with the Texas Rangers, signed a 2.7 billion won ($2.4 million) deal with a Korean Baseball Organization team owned by an affiliate with the Shinsegae business group, the company said in a statement.
Choo, 38, has confirmed the deal.
“I was born in Korea where I was raised and started baseball. I’ve always had hopes in my heart for a long time to play in Korea one day. Now I think it’s time to put into action and start a new chapter of my life,” Choo posted on Instagram. “I might not be able to promise how good I will be, but I promise that I will do my best.”