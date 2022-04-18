Milwaukee Bucks host Chicago Bulls for Game 2 Jim Franz Jim Franz Author email Apr 18, 2022 Apr 18, 2022 Updated 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHO: Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks.WHAT: Game Two, NBA first-round playoff series (Bucks lead best-of-seven series, 1-0). TNT TV.WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.WHERE: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit Memorial High School honor roll The City of Beloit plans to expand Colley and Willowbrook roads Edgerton man who died in tree mishap identified Edgerton man dies when tree hits truck cab Beloit teacher Sharon Straub retires after 40 years in education Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime