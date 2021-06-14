BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s offensive inconsistency and inability to deal with Milton’s “small ball” proved to be its season-ending downfall Monday.
The Purple Knights only managed five hits and Milton used three well-executed bunts as it scored all its runs in the third inning in a 3-1 WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal victory at the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
“I don’t know if they necessarily play a lot of small ball, but their assistant coach (Doug Beeler) has watched us play a couple games and they knew how to exploit our weaknesses,” Beloit head coach Jennifer Pozzani said. “That’s what teams do.”
With the game still scoreless, Milton’s leadoff batter in the third, Lynden Briggs, bunted for a base hit. Kelly Hanauska followed with another bunt and a throw by Beloit’s third baseman ended up in right field, allowing a run to score and Hanauska to end up on third.
Beloit starter Brynn Swanson got a strikeout, but the next batter grounded to second and a wild throw to third plated Hanauska. Grace Schnell then ripped a double to right to put runners at the corners and Erika Ruif hit a sacrifice fly to right to make it 3-0. Swanson finally got out of the jam with a strikeout.
Beloit had managed only one baserunner on an error over the first three innings against Milton starter Gwen Baker. Mandi Franks led off the fourth with a single and took third on a two-base throwing error. She came home when Swanson ripped a single up the middle. Beloit had runners at first and third with two outs, but Baker ended the rally with a strikeout.
Swanson blanked Milton the rest of the way, but Baker was equally as tough. In the bottom of the seventh, Beloit mounted its last threat when Maison Hosey reached with two outs with a single. But she was stranded when Baker retired the final Knight on a flyout.
“We just didn’t have many runners all game,” Pozzani said. “In the last inning I was hoping we could string a couple together to get back up to the top of the lineup, but it didn’t happen.”
Swanson deserved a kinder fate. She scattered seven hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out 11.
“Brynn pitched a heck of a game,” Pozzani said. “She did what she had to do.”
Baker ended up with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Milton improved to 8-12 while the Knights slipped to 9-10.