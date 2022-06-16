GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—In the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 State Baseball Tournament, No. 6 Milton had a dominating 11-1 victory over No. 8 Bay Port to become state champions on Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium.
The Red Hawks jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead as they crushed the ball off of Pirates’ starting pitcher Isaiah Grimm, who only went 1 1-3 innings and allowed seven runs, six of them earned, on seven hits.
Milton starting pitcher Michael Birkhimer only allowed one run in four innings, and the Red Hawks scored two runs in the fifth to put the mercy rule into effect.
• In the D-2 semifinals, No. 4 Jefferson edged out an upset victory over No. 1 Mosinee 6-5 on Thursday.
Mosinee jumped out to a big lead early after Trevor Garski hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first. The Indians added a run in the second, but Jefferson’s pitching wouldn’t allow another run all game.
Jefferson scored in four straight innings; Luis Serrano had three RBIs, including a two-run homer. Starting pitcher Tyler Fredrick didn’t allow a run after the second inning, and Tyler Butina got the final two outs to send Jefferson to the championship.
No. 3 Denmark defeated No. 2 Pewaukee 9-7 to move onto the championship against Jefferson. Pewaukee had a 6-2 lead heading into the final inning but committed several errors, allowing Denmark to score 7 runs, all of them unearned, and the Vikings held off any hopes of a comeback.
The championship game proved to be a back-and-forth. Denmark had a slight 3-2 lead through three innings, but Jefferson pulled ahead 4-3 in the top of the fourth.
Denmark leaped into the lead by scoring two runs in the fifth, but Jefferson tied it up on an Aiden Devine double.
Denmark hit two singles with one out in the bottom of the seventh, and Hayden Konkol smacked a double into right field to give the Vikings the 6-5 championship win.
• In the D-3 championship game, No. 4 Cuba City had its second upset victory of the tournament, defeating No. 2 St. Croix Falls 8-4 to become champions.
Jackson Soja had three RBIs, and starting pitcher Blake Bussan didn’t allow a run over his last 5 2-3 innings to help Cuba City seal the win.
No. 1 Regis became the Division 4 champions after crushing No. 3 Bangor 12-3 in the championship game.
Bangor had an early 3-2 lead, but Regis starting pitcher Cooper Dykes and reliever Patrick Callaghan shut down the Cardinals’ bats the rest of the way. Regis scored eight runs in the fifth and sixth inning to take home the trophy in commanding fashion.