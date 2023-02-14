MILTON, Wis. – It was around mid-January when Milton boys basketball coach Alex Olson had something of an epiphany about his squad.
“I really started to zero in on why we were struggling,” Olson said. “And the main reason was we were turning the ball over too much. I was probably calling stuff that wasn’t as good as what it should have, and so in practice we really started to emphasize taking care of the ball and getting three to five better possessions per game on the offensive end. And we’ve started to do that, which is one of the reasons we’re playing better of late.”
The Red Hawks have won six of their last 11 games despite falling to Beaver Dam Monday night. The team’s leading scorer on the season, Ayden Goll, has continued his strong play.
“It’s really hard in high school to find guys that can score at all three levels, and Aydon is one of those guys,” Olson said. “Aydon can get to the rim and he has a knack for getting fouled, and that’s hard to teach. That’s just him knowing the game and being a hooper. He’s always had a pure jumper that leads to a solid midrange and three-point game. We don’t have the creators that we’ve had here in Milton in the past, and he’s had to be our main ballhandler. His assists have gone up in the last month and his turnovers have gone down. He’s a pesky on-ball defender, too. He’s had a really nice season.”
Brogan McIntyre has also been terrific for Milton, averaging 14.6 points per game.
“Brogan was second-team all-league last season, and he’s kind of a freak of nature,” Olson said. “He’s a real matchup nightmare for opposing teams. He’s really explosive to the basket, and he can shoot the three. He’s a great finisher around the rim, and he makes his money at the free throw line. A lot of teams try and put a guard on him, and he’s too strong for them. Some try to put a post on him, and he’s quicker than them. He’s a big source of offense for us late in games, and he’s really stepped it up in the last month. He’s a kid that makes everyone else better.
Matthew Kirk has the ability to score at an explosive level, as seen by his 35-point outburst against Waunakee earlier this season.
“I think these seniors like Matthew are starting to see that they don’t have a lot of time left,” Olson said. “They are playing with more urgency. Waunakee is a tough place to play, and for him to score 35 there is really impressive. I’ve seen a pep in his step in the past few weeks, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season is going to bring for him.”
Olson said the goals for the rest of the season are pretty basic.
“We aren’t really focused on winning a conference title at this point,” Olson said. “What we’re trying to do is play our best basketball as tournament time comes up. We aren’t going out east for the playoffs this year, and our regional essentially is going to be teams that play in the Badger like us along with McFarland. We could be anywhere from a three seed to an eight or nine. The goal in the playoffs would be to win a regional and then play in the sectionals, because that’s where you find the best atmosphere in the state.”
Milton’s next challenge will come Tuesday when they host Fort Atkinson.