BELOIT—Ryan Miller stood in the 17th fairway, chomping on a hot dog while two of his daughters turned cartwheels nearby.
The casual manner in which Miller was approaching The Beloit Club green was understandable, given the tee shot he just unleashed as the Beloit City Golf Tournament was in its final stages.
Miller entered the penultimate hole with a two-stroke lead over two-time defending champion Tim Johnson.
Johnson, all fairways and greens for three days, hit his customary drive straight down the middle.
Then Miller, who played for Illinois State as a collegian and is currently an exec at First Community Credit Union of Beloit, strode up to the tee, driver in hand, with a growing gallery interested in the proceedings.
The 330-yard par-four played a little longer on this warm, sunny Sunday, with a prevailing breeze into the face of those on the tee box.
No matter. Miller absolutely crushed his drive, which hit 20 yards short of the green, got a nice kick and landed six feet from the hole.
There were still putts to be made, and disasters to be avoided, but that shot essentially determined the fate of this year’s tournament, won by Miller by three strokes over Johnson.
“The driver was the smart play for me on 17,” Miller said. “The bunker on the right is 280 yards away, and I know I can carry that with no problem. So that’s not in play for me. I wanted to try to avoid the bunkers on the left, because the pin was on the left side. I wanted to keep it right, and I hit it perfectly.”
Miller ended the final round with a 72 after shooting matching 71’s in the first two rounds. Johnson held a one-stroke advantage heading into the final round after shooting 70-71 in the first two days.
Making the performance especially impressive was the fact that Miller was playing only his sixth round of the summer.
“I broke a rib in May, so I haven’t been able to play much,” Miller said. “This is my first competitive round since the Midwest Mid-Amateur, which was probably three years ago. I wasn’t going to play in this one, but Darryl McCabe had been ragging on me for weeks. I told him that I’d play if he did, and a couple days before the deadline he signed us both up. I had a blast. This course is great, and so is Krueger. That was my first time playing over there, and I really enjoyed it.”
Johnson was trailing by four strokes after 14 holes before picking up a stroke on both 15 and 16, at least pushing Miller into a strong finish.
“If you look at it, he’s really a cut above,” Johnson said. “He was out-driving me by 60 or 70 yards, and so were the other guys in the group (Nick Hagen and Collin Brockwell). I was fine fairway to green today, but I just couldn’t make a putt outside of five feet. Still, I had a lot of fun playing, and I’m proud of myself. Ryan’s just a great player, and I had fun watching him.”
Hagen finished third with a 224, while Brockwell placed fourth with a 225.
Other winners Steve Sennett in the senior division, Griffin Oberneder in the junior division, Scott Huffman (gross) and James Hamilton (net) in the C division. Jason May took the B division with a 239, while David Wandell won the A flight with a 233.
2021 Beloit City Men’s Golf Tournament Results
Championship Flight: Ryan Miller 71-71-71-214; Tim Johnson 70-71-76-217; Nick Hagen 77-69-78-224; Collin Brockwell 70-74-81-225; Zach Colby 70-79-78-227; Nolan Adas 75-74-79-228; Alex Cortez 78-76-80-234; John Polglaze 79-74-82-235; Andy Hagen 81-75-79-235; Larry Stankewitz 80-74-82-236; John McCrea 76-80-81-237; Griffin Oberneder 76-81-82-239;Matt Newman 89-75-77-241; Spencer Waite 3-81-80-244; Rob Zahn 95-91-89-275.
A Flight: David Wandell 874-78-81-233; Neal Connell 78-74-83-235; Rob Champion 79-76-84-239; Scott Schuett 73-85-83-241; Rafael Ramirez 83-74-86-243; Chris Harris 82-71-90-243;Kai Wong 84-77-87-248; Lucas Wheelock 91-82-86-249; Jeff Adas 82-83-84-249; Zach Wilberg 81-85-84-250; Andy Hill 83-75-92-250; John Williams 78-84-90-252; Ryan Stengl 79-82-93-254; Logan Holmes 82-82-94-258; Nate Christofferson 85-87-88-260.
B Flight: Jason May 81-76-82-239; Brad Bishop 85-77-86-248; Jaron Bertelsen 77-77-96-250; Darryl McCabe 77-90-83-250; Thomas Langone 78-86-88-252; Joe Connell 92-75-90-257; Joe Connell 92-75-90-257; Joe Oberneder 89-76-90-257; David Oldenburg 88-85-85-257; Jason Patch 84-86-89-259; Sarah Ramsden 86-83-92-261; Todd Schmidt 97-83-85-265; Dan Bottoms 90-87-90-267; Rich Raisbeck 86-91-90-267; Joe Dencker 85-90-93-268; John Wong 88-88-92-268; Cody Hopper 91-86-91; 268; Ty Gladney 95-80-94-269; Mike Williams 84-93-92-269; Monte Hansen 85-89-98; 273; David Ferger 98-85-91-274; Enrique Cortez 90-91-94-275; Mitchell McClintic 80-94-92-275; Allen Earle 88-79 WD.
C Flight Gross: Scott Huffman 90-87-88-265;James Hamilton 90-81-97-268; Wayne Young 97-85-91-273; Steve Wheelock 91-91-97-279; Armann Cabrera 88-94-98-280; Tom Cook 92-87-101-280; Brian Rudolph 94-94-92 280; Brad Heyerdahl 86-107-100-292 Demetrius Jones 105-109-102-316; Robert Douglas 133-151-135-419.
Senior Flight Gross: Steve Sennett 74-74-84-232; Dennis Carpenter 84-85-93-226; Steve Moxley 82-74-82-238; Jim Reseburg 80-76-85-241; Randy Leindecker 77-77-88-242; Steve Ferger 88-76-79-243; Jerry Hoey 80-77-87-244; Joel Brockwell 77-80-89-246; Thomas Qullins 80-83-91-254; Don Frye 86-83-87-256; Roger Talley 88-81-92-261; Terry Seitz 85-92-85-262. Bill Austin 87-91-92-270; Dave Etringer 90-88-92-270; Pete Marino 102-97-106-305; Larry Brown 98-95-112-305; Joe Cook 104-103-99-306; Len Knutson 105-104-WD;