KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Mike Trout will go at least another week without doing any baseball activity because of his ailing back, Los Angeles Angels trainer Mike Frostad said Wednesday.
There a chance the injury could affect the three-time AL MVP in some capacity for the rest of his career, Frostad added.
Trout left a game against Houston on July 12 with what was first called back spasms, then went on the injured list a week later with what was called rib cage inflammation. The mercurial injury has since been revealed to be a relatively rare spinal dysfunction that Frostad said is “something that he has to manage not just through the rest of the season.”
Trout has been examined by Dr. Robert Watkins III, a top back specialist and the co-director of the Marina Spine Clinic in Los Angeles who told the Angels it’s rare to see the condition in professional athletes.
• NEW YORK—Mets ace Jacob deGrom pitched four innings Wednesday for Triple-A Syracuse, finishing strong after a shaky start in what’s expected to be his last minor league rehab outing before rejoining New York’s rotation.
“The plan right now if everything progresses well is to pitch for us next time,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “But that could change by what we hear tomorrow or the next day.”
The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner would likely return to the Mets early next week in Washington. If he pitches Monday or Tuesday, he would be lined up on full rest to make a start in a potentially pivotal five-game series Aug. 4-7 at home against defending World Series champion Atlanta—although the NL East leaders have not committed to that timeline.
“We’ll see where we slot that out,” Showalter said
PRO FOOTBALL
• CINCINNATI—Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had a successful appendectomy, but there is no timetable for his return to the field, coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday.
Taylor said he didn’t expect the star quarterback to fall behind in practice. Burrow had surgery Tuesday and Taylor expected Burrow to be released from the hospital Wednesday, which happened to be the first official day of workouts for the Bengals.
“The good news is he has two years in (the system),” Taylor said. “He knows it. He still has his iPad. He won’t be behind the eight ball.”
Backups Brandon Allen and Jake Browning will take the snaps until Burrow’s return, likely in a couple of weeks.
• COSTA MESA, Calif.—Los Angeles Chargers fans hoping to see Derwin James practicing in his new No. 3 jersey will have to wait a little longer.
James spent most of Wednesday’s opening session of training camp on the sideline without a helmet. Coach Brandon Staley said James participated during the walkthrough portions as the team and James’ agent look to finalize a contract extension.
James—the 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft—is in the final season of his rookie deal.
“I think that there is full respect on both sides. They know how much we love Derwin. Derwin knows how much we love him,” Staley said. “We’re just working through that process right now. We’re going to let it take shape, and when it does, he’ll be out there playing.
“He’s going to be working out, but he won’t be going full speed until that gets situated.”
PRO BASKETBALL
• PHOENIX—The Phoenix Suns have officially agreed to a multi-year contract extension for Monty Williams, the NBA’s Coach of the Year last season after leading the franchise to a team-record 64 wins in the regular season.
The team announced the extension Wednesday. No other contract details were given.
Williams, 50, has led a quick turnaround in three seasons with the Suns, taking them to the NBA Finals in 2021 where they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the first time the franchise had been to the Finals since 1993. They were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season, but fell in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks.
“I’m grateful to extend my commitment to this team and to all the people who make it a special place,” Williams said in a statement. “Our players put in the work every day that allows us to be successful, and I’m excited to continue this journey with them.”