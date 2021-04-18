BELOIT—It bad enough Beloit Memorial’s spring alternate football season features three of the Big Eight Conference’s best teams.
Having to play them twice? Now that’s just torture.
The Middleton Cardinals gave the Purple Knights an unnecessary refresher course in the pecking order in the league by thumping them 49-6 in their first home game at an empty Jacobson Field Friday night.
The Knights’ final two games, both at home and presumably without fans, will be against Sun Prairie and Verona.
“It’s just unfortunate that we have to play six games against the powerhouses of the conference,” Beloit head coach Brad Dement said. “They’re playing hard and battling, but some of these problems are self-inflicted.”
The first time the Knights squared off in Middleton, the Cardinals returned the opening kickoff on their way to a 38-0 victory.
The start of the rematch was more promising as Shaquille Roman and Josh Martinez combined to stuff Middleton running back Elijah Gray on a fourth-and-short play to hand the ball to the offense at the Beloit 34.
The Knights, however, fumbled the snap right back to the Cardinals on their first play. Seven plays later, Gray scored on a short run.
Middleton went on to score on its next five straight possessions. When Beloit slowed Gray and the running game, quarterback Sawyer Pertzborn connected with Michael Gustafson on TD passes of 44 and 11 yards. Cole Toennies added a 56-yard punt return to make it 28-0 and Gray broke off a 17-yard run for a 35-0 advantage after the Knights lost another fumble.
“These games are a war of attrition for us,” Dement said. “We have guys getting banged up or getting tired playing both ways. There isn’t much we can do about that. But we gave up another long punt return and on a couple of those long pass plays we had guys there, but not in the right position. We have to take the big plays like that away.”
Beloit broke up the shutout, thanks to a great 54-yard broken field catch-and-run by senior Tariq Randall. The senior cut back across the field to leave several Cardinals behind and then won a footrace to the endzone.
“We’d love to get him in space with the ball more often,” Dement said. “We’re getting good effort from several players. A guy like Shaq Roman is playing extremely well. He’s playing both ways and he has played so smart and well. I’m proud of him. Guys like Jacob Raisbeck and Jordan Powell have been steady for us.”
Unfortunately, Randall’s run was about the only highlight for an offense that produced five first downs.
“I was really disappointed with that, honestly,” Dement said. “They were bringing the house. They were bringing their linebackers up and shooting the gaps. I think some of our guys got a little tired and couldn’t reach those guys.”
Middleton took advantage of good field position once more time in the first half and covered 57 yards in six plays with Gray scoring from the 1.
The second half was played mercifully with a running clock and against Middleton reserves. The Knights’ offense was a little more effective, but couldn’t score while Middleton backup QB threw a 29-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter for the 49-6 final.
• NOTES: The Knights played without injured QB Griffin Oberneder.
• BOXSCORE: Middleton 49, Beloit Memorial 6
Middleton...14 28 0 7—49
Beloit……….0 6 0 0—6
MIDD—Gray, 1, run (Halverson kick)
MIDD—Gustafson, 44, pass from Pertzborn (Halverson kick)
MIDD—Gustafson, 11, pass from Perzborn (Halverson kick)
MIDD—Toennes, 56, punt return (Halverson kick)
MIDD—Gray, 17, run (Halverson kick)
BM—Randall, 54, pass from Kilgore (pass failed)
MIDD—Gray, 1, run (Halverson kick)
MIDD—Ballweg, 29, pass from Hennebrand (Halverson kick)
TEAM STATS: First downs—Middleton 13, Beloit 5. Rushing—Middleton 31-119, Beloit 22-39. Passing—Middleton 237, Beloit 87. Passes—Middleton 14-13-0, Beloit 6-4-1. Fumbles—Middleton 0-0, Beloit 2-2.