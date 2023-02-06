Middleton, Audrey Deptula pounce on Beloit Memorial DAILY NEWS STAFF Jim Franz Author email Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—Audrey Deptula, a 6-foot-1 senior, scored 33 points to power Middleton (11-7, 10-5 Big Eight) to a 79-42 victory over Beloit Memorial at the Barkin Arena on Friday night.The Cardinals built a 34-17 lead by halftime.Lanasia Dubois tallied 22 points to lead the Knights (3-16, 1-15). She scored seven of the Knights’ eight total field goals. They were 14-of-23 from the free-throw line.MIDDLETON 79, BELOIT 42Middleton…..41 38 — 79B. Memorial..17 25 — 42MIDDLETON (fg ft-fta pts) — Borne 3 1-2 8, Deptula 13 4-6 33, Cochrane 3 1-1 7, Carson 1 0-0 2, Holewiniski 1 0-0 2, Gmur 5 1-1 12, Uiker 2 0-0 4, Jordee 3 0-0 6, Michelotti 1 2-3 5. Totals: 32 9-13 79.BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Richardson 0 0-2 0, Ingram 0 1-2 1, Thomas 0 4-6 4, Tibbetts 2 3-4 8, Dubois 8 5-7 22, Dumas 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 14-23 42.3-pointers: Midd 5 (Deptula 3, Borne, Michelotti), BM 2 (Tibbetts, Dubois). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Midd 22, BM 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Entertainment venue planned in downtown Beloit Beloit Memorial High School part of Ford Next Generation Learning Community Death of woman being held in Rock County Jail investigated Downtown Beloit Association honors businesses during dinner event Janesville teen killed in Interstate crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime