NEW YORK—A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for $12.6 million Sunday, blasting into the record books as the most ever paid for sports memorabilia in a market that has grown exponentially more lucrative in recent years.
The rare Mantle card eclipsed the record just posted a few months ago—$9.3 million for the jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the contentious “Hand of God” goal in soccer’s 1986 World Cup.
It easily surpassed the $7.25 million for a century-old Honus Wagner baseball card recently sold in a private sale.
And just last month, the heavyweight boxing belt reclaimed by Muhammad Ali during 1974’s “Rumble in the Jungle” sold for nearly $6.2 million.
All are part of a booming market for sports collectibles.
• HOUSTON—Astros ace Justin Verlander left Sunday’s game against Baltimore after three scoreless innings because of right calf discomfort.
The right-hander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.84. He allowed three hits and struck out six.
The 39-year-old Verlander had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and missed all of last season. Entering Sunday’s matchup with the Orioles, he was 8-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last 10 starts.
Verlander threw 60 pitches, including 39 for strikes. He allowed consecutive singles to Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman in the first, and then struck out the next three batters.
PRO FOOTBALL
• CLEVELAND—Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Odom, the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year signed during training camp, suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition loss to the Chicago Bears.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Odom tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the fourth quarter.
The Browns signed Odom on Aug. 5, and while he was a longshot to make Cleveland’s 53-man roster, he had shown positive flashes.
“He was doing a really nice job,” Stefanski said Sunday on a Zoom call. “A very, very good pass rusher, had a knack for it. Did a nice job in practice and had some nice moments in the preseason games.
“Very, very disappointed for him. Injuries are an unfortunate part of this game that we play and coach and we hate to see guys lose a year.”
The 6-foot-3, 262-pound Odom, who played at Arkansas State, caught Cleveland’s attention after recording 12.5 sacks last season for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers. Odom had previous stints with the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders.
• PITTSBURGH—Mitch Trubisky staked his claim to take over for the retired Ben Roethlisberger, throwing for 160 yards and a touchdown as the Pittsburgh Steelers eased past Detroit 19-9 in the NFL’s preseason finale on Sunday afternoon.
Trubisky, signed to a two-year contract in March, was at his best late in the first half. Working the “two-minute” offense for the first time, Trubisky led the Steelers 92 yards in six plays, finishing off the crisp drive with a 6-yard strike to Steven Sims that gave Pittsburgh (3-0) a 16-point halftime lead.
While coach Mike Tomlin may wait to announce who will ultimately get the nod in the three-man race—well, OK, two-man race—between Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett—Trubisky did little to lose the job during three exhibition appearances. The former second overall pick completed 24 of 34 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in three games.
Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, was an efficient 10 of 14 for 90 yards while playing with the second-team offense in the third and fourth quarters.
It’s been a solid and at times dazzling August for Pickett, who is an important part of Pittsburgh’s future. Trubisky, however, appears to be part of the present.