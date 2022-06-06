BELOIT—Michael Hodges and Ty Evans are teammates again, along with another Beloit Memorial graduate, Harvey Logan.
The trio made headlines last fall when they purchased the old Beloit Boys & Girls Club building. They are renovating the facility, renaming it the Hilltopp Community Center and it will offer life-changing programming for youth and their families. They will also offer sports programs they hope create a helpful bond with young athletes and city law enforcement.
Hodges and Evans have been best friends since their own days at the Boys Club. They both became Purple Knights, leading the team to the state tournament as juniors and to a No. 2 ranking in the state as seniors when they were undefeated in the Big Eight.
Hodges and Evans played a season together in college at Richmond University. They’re going to be reunited again June 14 when Hodges joins Evans as a member of the Beloit Historical Society’s Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be held at the Rotary River Center that night.
Hodges said the members of his 1989-90 basketball team remain close friends.
“We have friendships with the players we played against, too, like (Janesville Craig’s) Robb (Logterman) and (Milwaukee Marquette’s) Damon Key,” Hodges said. “They all say the same thing. There was no better place to play than the Barkin Arena. And these are guys who went on to college and played big-time venues. They all talk about the Barkin being packed and those lights going down before the tipoff.”
Beloit was 18-3 in 1989-90, knocking off then-No. 1 ranked Milwaukee Marquette, the defending private school champions, 91-84, at the Barkin Arena in December. The Knights had knocked off rival Craig twice during the regular season, but their dream of returning to the state tournament ended with a 97-93 loss to the Cougars in a WIAA regional semifinal.
“We felt like we were the best team in the state,” Hodges said. “They had to play a perfect game and they did. To lose that game at home was devastating.”
Hodges, Evans and teammate Daryl Hilliard all landed on the All-Big Eight First team. Hodges and Evans both earned All-State recognition. A well-rounded player, Hodges averaged 21.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
Head coach Gene Van Galder said the forward worked hard on his game.
“Michael improved as much as any player I ever had from one season to the next,” Van Galder said. “Between his junior and senior year he made tremendous improvement. He made so many critical baskets for us.”
When it came time to choose a college, both Hodges and Evans accepted offers from Van Galder’s alma mater, the University of Richmond. While Evans transferred to UW-Whitewater midway through his sophomore year and went on to become a Division III All-American with the Warhawks, Hodges stuck it out with the D-I Spiders.
He admits it was a gradual process to gain acceptance as a go-to player.
Hodges saw limited action as a freshman in 1990-91. He played 90 minutes total in his 18 games of action for the 22-10 Spiders, averaging 2.4 points. The back-up forward did show flashes. He had 15 points in 17 minutes against VMI. But he didn’t even play the next game.
Despite the bench duty, Hodges received some amazing notoriety. Both the Associated Press and The Sporting News found him extremely photogenic when it came NCAA Tournament time and the 15-seeded Spiders upset No. 2 Syracuse. First an AP photo of Hodges hugging head coach Dick Tarrant after the upset came across the wire and turned up in newspapers across the country. Then Hodges’ smiling profile graced the cover of TSN showing him hugging teammate Chris Fleming after beating Syracuse.
Sophomore year meant moving on without his biggest cheerleader, Evans, and again seeing only sporadic time off the bench as Richmond won the Colonial Athletic Association title with a 12-2 mark, but lost to Old Dominion in the second round of the CAA’s post-season tourney and then were knocked out in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament by Florida.
Hodges became a more integral cog in the machine as a junior, averaging 9.8 points and finishing second on the team in field-goal percent at 60.1. He played every position on the court except point guard that season.
He became a full-time starter as a senior in 1994 when he earned second team honors in the CAA. He led the 13-13 Spiders in points (15.3) and rebounds (7.5) and led the conference in free-throw attempts. He averaged a career-best 30 minutes of playing time per game, shot 49 percent from the field, 52-percent from behind the 3-point arc and 74 percent from the line (122-165). He set a then-Richmond record with 11 offensive rebounds against Williams & Mary.
He graduated with an accounting degree and had an offer from a Richmond accounting firm. But he wasn’t ready to five up basketball yet.
Hodges played professionally overseas in Holland, Switzerland, Israel, China and Indonesia. While the paychecks differed from country to country, the responsibility did not.
“If you’re an American, you’re expected to dominate,” Hodges said. “If you win, it is always because of the local players and if you lose it’s always the American’s fault.”
You were also expected to do it with a smile, which became a little more difficult to swallow for a player who was always known for having one of the iciest game faces ever.
“I had to learn not to do that,” he said.
Actually, he learned a lot both on and off the court and he is using that knowledge today as a scout, agent and entrepreneur.
• NOTES: In addition to Hodges, the other 2022 inductees are versatile 1970s Beloit Catholic Crusader Mike Borgerding, South Beloit basketball standout Lenette (Range) Holden, Beloit Memorial 3-sport standout Chris Whitt and Turner football star Jim Stiener. Longtime assistant coach Andy Trice will receive the Bernie Barkin/Everett Haskell Lifetime Achievement Award.