BELOIT—It might have been Beloit Turner starting pitcher Michael Cook’s 18th birthday, but it was the senior righty himself who delivered the biggest gift of them all on Tuesday night.
Cook pitched six shutout innings on the Trojans’ way to a 4-0 win over visiting Brodhead/Juda at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
“I didn’t pitch for a lot of strikeouts today,” Cook said. “I just wanted to be efficient and get more rollovers and pop outs. I just felt good up there.”
Efficient is certainly the word to describe Cook’s outing. He may have only struck out three batters, but he only allowed two hits and two walks. More importantly, he didn’t allow any runs.
“I’ve felt better on other nights,” he said. “But the curveball felt really good and the fastball was coming all right.”
Head coach Jeff Clowes said that Cook has been “just awesome” this season for Turner.
“Michael pounds strikes,” he added “And he’s really grown into a pitcher from a thrower. He’s grown into a kid that can mix his pitches well and pitch to contact. He’s a bulldog kind of competitor on the mound.”
The Cardinals’ at-bats seemed to be over in the blink of an eye as Cook put trust in his defense to turn those ground balls and fly balls into outs.
The Trojans didn’t commit a single error, and head coach Jeff Clowes said he was especially impressed with the work of first baseman J.T. Fell.
“J.T. is a guy that has been plugging away all season long,” he said. “His defense is always there regardless of if he’s in the batting order. He just keeps putting the work in.”
Turner’s offense got to work in the second. Jack Stelter doubled, Cook singled and then pinch-runner Hayden Frey forced an errant throw to second while stealing to make it 1-0.
Mason Hoenig singled to left to score another run and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Will Lauterbach.
In the fourth inning, Hoenig drew a walk before scoring on a sac fly from Braeden Ovist to make it 4-0.
“We had some guys show situational awareness and that’s a big growth for us at the plate this year,” Clowes said. “Runs were at a premium tonight, and to find ways to shorten up and put the ball in play with guys in scoring positions was huge.”
While Turner is a team that can pour on double-digit hits and runs, four proved to be enough with Cook on the mound.
Stelter went 1-for-2 with a walk while Hoenig was 1-for-2 with a walk, a run and an RBI.
Konner Giddley took to the mound in the seventh and, after allowing a leadoff walk, got three-straight outs to preserve the shutout.
“Konner is an amazing pitcher,” Cook said. “He mixes very well, and he has so many pitches. He is just a competitor up there.”
Cardinals’ coach Aaron Guilbault was proud of starter Evan Senobe for being able to hold off a hot-hitting Trojans’ lineup for most of his outing.
“You take out that second inning where they scored three and it’s a one-run ballgame,” he said. “I’m really proud of the team. We had three strikeouts, which tells me our kids had great approaches. We stuck in there, we battled with two strikes and just competed.”
Sam Searls and Gabe Bockhop were the two Cardinals to record a hit.