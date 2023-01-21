BELOIT—Miami Marlins prospect Zach Zubia says Beloit will always hold a special place in his heart.
“I had my first walk-off hit of any kind at any level here in Beloit so that’s a special memory,” Zubia told fans during a Q&A at the second annual Sky Carp Fest Saturday at ABC Supply Stadium.
The event drew hundreds of fans who toured the stadium, collected autographs from Zubia and 2022 first-round draft pick Jacob Berry, sampled new concessions and listened to Team President Zach Brockman speak about the strong bond the franchise feels with the community.
Zubia and Berry both appeared courtesy of the Sky Carp’s major league affiliate, and its likely they could be starters across the diamond when Beloit begins play in April.
First baseman Zubia made his debut in Beloit last August. The former 20th-round MLB Draft pick in 2020 out of the University of Texas was promoted from Jupiter (Florida) and had an on-base percentage of .383 with the Sky Carp.
Third baseman Berry was the Marlins’ first-round and No. 6 overall pick in 2022 after an All-American season hitting .370 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs for LSU.
He played 37 games of pro ball with the Florida Coast Marlins and Jupiter Hammerheads.
Zubia, 25, expects his experience in Beloit at the end of last season will help him get off a great start.
“I’m looking forward to being a good teammate because I can help the new players with the daily process here,” he said.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder played in 33 games in Beloit last season and batted 100 times with 23 hits, including three doubles and five home runs, including the walk-off Aug. 25 to beat Peoria. He hit a modest .230, but his OPS was one of the best on the team at .810.
With his size and playing the position he does, Zubia said hitting some home runs will always be a goal, but not first in his mind.
“Making hard, consistent contact is the name of the game, hopefully in the air because if it’s on the ground that’s usually an out,” he said. “If you hit doubles, you hit doubles. I’m never going to be complacent. If you do that, you’re never going to get any better and both myself and Jacob hold ourselves to high standards.”
Confidence is not a problem for Berry, who says his biggest asset is what he does in the batter’s box.
“I believe I’m going to be one of the best hitter’s in the game for a long time,” he said. “I believed that all through college and I believe that now.”
He can’t wait to prove it.
“I want to start my career out the right way,” Berry said. “I had a great experience in Jupiter (Florida) last year and I’m looking forward to building myself as a player and a person. I just want to start working my way to the big leagues.”
Zubia arrived in Beloit during a heat wave and has yet to experience a chilly April in the Stateline.
“It could be a fun little challenge,” he said. “They do it in the big leagues all the time. Yankee Stadium, Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, they’re all open air and whether it’s April or October, you’re going to have to deal with some cold weather.”
Berry, who was born in Colorado and grew up a Diamondbacks fan in Arizona, said a cold spell in April doesn’t scare him either.
“I haven’t played too much in the cold, so it’s going to be a new experience for me, but it’s just one of the adjustments you make,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what the conditions are, I’m going to adjust and find a way to hit.”
“I’m good with whatever the Marlins organization wants and needs from me. If that means staying a whole season in Beloit and having a great season that’s fine with me. I’m pretty easy-going. I just like to play ball.”