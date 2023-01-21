BDN_230123_Sky Carp
Marlins prospects Jacob Berry, left, and Zach Zubia posed for photos and signed autographs for fans Saturday.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Miami Marlins prospect Zach Zubia says Beloit will always hold a special place in his heart.

“I had my first walk-off hit of any kind at any level here in Beloit so that’s a special memory,” Zubia told fans during a Q&A at the second annual Sky Carp Fest Saturday at ABC Supply Stadium.

