BDN_220720_Nasim2

Shortstop Nasim Nunez stole 49 bases prior to his promotion.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—With the Beloit Sky Carp on the road this week in Cedar Rapids perhaps it’s a good time to catch up on some of the team’s comings and, well, mainly goings.

The roster does look significantly different today. Twitter reports first broke the news and the Sky Carp later substantiated that the Miami Marlins have promoted shortstop Nasim Nunez, outfielder Davis Bradshaw and pitcher Pat Monteverde to their Double A affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Recommended for you