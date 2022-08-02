BELOIT—With the Beloit Sky Carp on the road this week in Cedar Rapids perhaps it’s a good time to catch up on some of the team’s comings and, well, mainly goings.
The roster does look significantly different today. Twitter reports first broke the news and the Sky Carp later substantiated that the Miami Marlins have promoted shortstop Nasim Nunez, outfielder Davis Bradshaw and pitcher Pat Monteverde to their Double A affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
The departure of three of the most successful Sky Carp occurs after the team won seven of its past nine games prior to embarking on a series at Cedar Rapids.
Nunez was a fan favorite, stealing a Midwest League-leading 49 bases and playing shortstop like a big leaguer. The Marlins’ 17th-ranked prospect according to mlb.com, the 21-year-old was hitting .247 after a slow start. He batted .286 in July and led the league in a second category, bases on balls (71).
Nunez was just 17 steals away from shattering the franchise’s all-time stolen base record set in 1984 by Brian Finley.
Bradshaw, 24, has been the Sky Carp’s most consistent hitter all season, batting an MWL-leading .310 in 245 at-bats. His average was four points better than Tristan Peters of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, who was promoted on Sunday to Biloxi and then dealt him to the San Francisco Giants for 32-year-old reliever Trevor Rosenthal on Tuesday.
Monteverde, 24, led the MWL with a 2.51 earned run average. He was 3-4 with 90 strikeouts in 79 innings.
The Sky Carp announced four players have been added to their roster.
Infielder Federico Polanco returns to action after nursing an injured hand. Polanco, 21, has played with three teams in 2022, including 14 games in Beloit. He hit .265 for Jupiter in 34 at-bats.
Shortstop Zach Zubia, a 20th-round selection in last year’s draft from Texas, has been promoted from Low-A Jupiter where he was hitting .232 with seven home runs.
Pitcher Zach Walters returns to Beloit after appearing in 15 games in 2021. He has battled injuries this season which has held him to just five starts and 21 2-3 innings at Jupiter. He has a 2.08 earned run average.
The fourth new Sky Carp is also a pitcher, 22-year-old Edgar Sanchez, who was 5-3 with a 4.24 ERA at Jupiter. He struck out 74 batters in 70 innings.
Even before the departure of Nunez and Bradshaw, the Sky Carp had to offset the loss of infielder Cody Morissette, who had just 12 at-bats in July. The 22-year-old, who still leads Beloit in some offensive categories, hasn’t played since suffering a leg injury July 3rd and landing on the injured list. He still leads the team in home runs (13) and runs batted in (44).
The Sky Carp will rely on outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. (.261, 5 HRs, 44 RBIs), infielder Ynmanol Marinez (.258, 10 HRs, 43 RBIs), third baseman Jose Salas (.258, 7 HRs, 35 RBIs), second baseman Dalvy Rosario (.246, 4 HRs, 41 RBIs), first baseman Marcu Chiu (.234, 6 HRs, 26 RBIs), catcher Bennett Hostetler (.212, 6 HRs, 38 RBIs).
Salas, who joined Beloit on June 28th, was recently moved to Baseball America’s Top 100 MLB prospects list. He has been mentioned as a possible trade asset of the Marlins, but remains on the roster.
After the six-game series in Cedar Rapids, Beloit will return home to face West Michigan on Aug. 9.