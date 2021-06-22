NEW YORK—A second opinion confirmed what Joey Lucchesi and the Mets already knew: the left-hander will need Tommy John surgery.
Lucchesi will have the torn ligament in his left elbow repaired on Thursday, ending his 2021 campaign and taking him out of the equation for most, if not all, of the 2022 season.
“Tough break for Joey and for the club,” said Mets acting GM Zack Scott on Tuesday. “But yeah, he’s got a full tear, so it was pretty cut and dry that he needs TJ.”
Lucchesi, 28, had emerged as a strong fifth starter before he felt inflammation in his pitching elbow last weekend. He posted a 1.19 ERA in his last five starts, his final trip to the mound a strong 5 1/3 scoreless outing against the Nationals on Friday.
The Mets acquired Lucchesi from the Padres in a three-team trade in January. He began his 2021 season shuffling back and forth from the rotation to the bullpen with mixed results and a 9.19 ERA through his first six outings and three starts. He turned his year around in mid-May when he stopped tipping his pitches. Around that time, Lucchesi’s teammates began putting up an OK sign for every on-field celebration in recognition of his one-of-a-kind pitch, the churve.
PRO BASEBALL
NEW YORK —Toronto Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball senior vice president Michael Hill, who concluded the right-hander intentionally threw at Maikel Franco last weekend.
Manoah appealed the discipline and the suspension will be delayed until after the appeals process.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was suspended for one game for Manaoh’s actions and served it by missing Tuesday night’s game at the Miami Marlins.
Manoah, making his fifth major league start, gave up consecutive homers to Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart in a five-pitch span of the fourth inning at Camden Yards last Saturday, his third and fourth homers allowed in the game.
PRO HOCKEY
NEW YORK —Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders has won the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award for the second straight year.
The league announced Tuesday night that Lamoriello finished ahead of fellow finalists Marc Bergevin of the Montreal Canadiens and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers. Colorado’s Joe Sakic was fourth.