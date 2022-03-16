ROCKFORD—Trinity Mesch struck out 16 batters as she shut out Rockford Jefferson, 12-0, Wednesday to even South Beloit’s non-conference softball record at 1-1.

Mesch, along with Mikayla Peterson, helped the offense with two hits. She also knocked in a pair of runs, along with Taylor Castor and Jayd Frust. Whitney Schnack walked three times.

Mesch now has 28 strikeouts in two games.

