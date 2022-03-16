Mesch strikes out 16 to lead South Beloit to shutout By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Mar 16, 2022 Mar 16, 2022 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKFORD—Trinity Mesch struck out 16 batters as she shut out Rockford Jefferson, 12-0, Wednesday to even South Beloit’s non-conference softball record at 1-1.Mesch, along with Mikayla Peterson, helped the offense with two hits. She also knocked in a pair of runs, along with Taylor Castor and Jayd Frust. Whitney Schnack walked three times.Mesch now has 28 strikeouts in two games. ROCKFORD —Trinity Mesch struck out 16 batters as she shut out Rockford Jefferson, 12-0, Wednesday to even South Beloit’s non-conference softball record at 1-1.Mesch, along with Mikayla Peterson, helped the offense with two hits. She also knocked in a pair of runs, along with Taylor Castor and Jayd Frust. Whitney Schnack walked three times.Mesch now has 28 strikeouts in two games. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Orfordville police chief resigns suddenly after dispute with board Beloit man accused of his10th OWI Beloit credit union robbed shortly after noon Steven Don Hoey Bullet hits TV in Beloit home Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime