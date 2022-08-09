Nationals Cubs Baseball

Washington Nationals' Keibert Ruiz is congratulated in the dugout after his home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

CHICAGO (AP)—Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning, Keibert Ruiz went deep twice and the Washington Nationals regrouped after blowing a three-run lead, beating the Chicago Cubs 6-5 Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Nationals were rolling along with a 4-1 lead, thanks to Ruiz’s solo drive in the second and three-run shot in the fourth against Marcus Stroman. It was the first career multi-homer game for the 24-year-old Venezuelan.

