MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant is expected to miss at least the next two weeks with right knee soreness, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said Thursday night before the Grizzlies hosted Indiana.
Morant, the Grizzlies' leading scorer at 27.6 points per game, has missed the last two games after tweaking the knee against Atlanta last Friday. Jenkins said the team will evaluate the All-Star guard in two weeks.
“That’s the plan right now,” Jenkins said. “We expect him to make a full recovery before the playoffs."
Morant missed 12 games earlier this season with a left knee sprain and sat out the game before Atlanta with back soreness.
Jenkins indicated that further scans and tests on Morant showed “nothing structurally. Nothing major issues like that. Just soreness that we want to be really attentive to.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton coach Greg McDermott has signed a new multi-year contract after leading the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32.
Athletic director Marcus Blossom announced the new deal Thursday. Terms weren’t disclosed.
McDermott owns a 276-137 record with seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 12 seasons at Creighton and has the second-highest win total in program history.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lamont Paris believes he's the perfect coach to bring South Carolina back to the NCAA Tournament. And he plans to do it in a hurry.
Paris' was hired Thursday, given a five-year deal worth $12 million and a mandate to take the Gamecocks to the Big Dance, where they've been just twice since 1998.
In his introduction at his new home building, Paris thanked athletic director Ray Tanner and administrators “for recognizing greatness when they see it.”
Paris broke out in loud laughter, “I mean, what else am I supposed to say?”
Paris doesn’t believe getting South Carolina to the NCAAs is a long-term project.
PRO GOLF
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The format is fickle enough even before that notorious Texas wind arrived. Kevin Kisner, Mackenzie Hughes and even Sergio Garcia showed how quickly fortunes can change Thursday in the Dell Technologies Match Play.
Kisner added to his record of most matches won since the move to Austin Country Club in 2016 when he poured in three birdies over the last four holes and rallied from 2 down on the back nine to beat Luke List on the final hole.
“Yesterday was a lot more fun on the head,” Kisner said of his 4-and-3 win in the opening session. “But today, I love that grind. I love being in that moment. I love having the ball in my hand trying to grind it out, and I feel like I have an advantage when it’s going that way.”
Hughes was in a similar predicament against Max Homa, until he won four straight holes along the back — twice helped by Homa mistakes — and held on for a 2-up win to keep his hopes alive of advancing to the weekend.