BELOIT — The future of Beloit basketball was on display Thursday evening at McNeel Intermediate School.
The host school took down Fruzen 41-12 to win the Intermediate School title in front of a large crowd.
McNeel was led by James Ford (18 points) and Amare Armelin (14 points and several steals and assists).
While McNeel coach Clifton Murry was pleased with his team's championship, he said coaching is about much more than any on-court achievement.
"First of all, they are student-athletes," Murry said. "I make all of my students accountable for all their behaviors, on and off the court. If there are behaviors, I will bench them in a heartbeat. Overall, we've seen everything improve, from the classroom to the court, as the season has gone on, and that's what it's all about for us."
Murry said he's trying to create a culture in which the students are excited to participate.
"We want them to be excited to represent McNeel," Murry said. "I treat my team like they are a high school or college team. We have team lunches every game day, we do music, cheerleaders, starting lineups. We want them to fell important."
This year's squad was particularly enjoyable to coach.
"They've been very respectful and disciplined," Murry said. "You could tell that out there today. If a referee makes a call they don't agree with, just get back down the court and play. They can use that in the classroom, too. You just can't let one call, or one thing that goes bad in the classroom ruin your day."
Led by Armelin and Ford, Murry believes there is plenty of talent to help turn around a struggling high school squad in the future.
"There's no reason, with the right coaches, that this group of kids isn't successful," Murry said. "I just started an AAU team with these kids, and we've gone to two tournaments and won them both. We just have to keep grinding with these kids and keep them together. And the high school, you can't just hire any coach. That's been our struggle for the last couple of years."
Fruzen coach Brian Denu said he had an enjoyable season with his second-place squad.
"The kids gave great effort," Denu said. "McNeel was just that much better than us. We were a little intimidated, like we were last game. They can run and they can finish. They are a really good team."
The Beloit intermediate schools made the move to just playing a round robin with each other this season, a move that Denu believes was not a positive.
"I think not playing the Janesville schools like we used to really hurt us as a whole," Denu said. "Just playing each other, that doesn't help us. The talent level overall is really down from what it used to be. And sometimes it's hard to get up playing against your friends.
"I felt like when we played against Janesville, you didn't know what you were getting every time, and it gave the kids a totally different look than what you were used to. I'm hoping we go back to playing those schools."