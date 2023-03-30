BRODHEAD, Wis.—McKenna Young admitted she didn’t pitch her best stuff in Thursday evening’s 1-0 win over Beloit Turner.
If a complete game, no-hitter is what Young can do on an “off night,” then opponents have to be afraid of what the senior pitcher looks like when firing on all cylinders.
“I’m not going to lie, it wasn’t my best,” Young said. “The cold kind of messed me up a little bit. I mainly used my low-rise, my fastball was kind of all over the place, which never happens to me.”
If Young wasn’t at her best then she easily fooled all that were involved in the Rock Valley Conference matchup, especially the Trojans’ batters that she kept mowing down.
“McKenna is a Division I pitcher,” Turner head coach Brian Maxwell said. “She is dominant. You can’t stimulate the movements she has with that speed. She throws heat and did great tonight.”
Young threw back-to-back strikeouts to start the game, a sign of things to come as her pitches kept blowing past Turner’s bats for much of the night.
“She throws hard and moves the ball really well,” Cardinals’ head coach Steve Krupke said. “She can make it go up or down and has a good change-up. It makes it hard to time her. She wasn’t hitting her spots like she did against Jefferson, but it’s cold.”
Brodhead leadoff hitter Ava Risum began the bottom of half of the first by belting a double to center field, and two batters later senior Tateum Hoesly smacked a ground ball single up the middle to make it 1-0.
“That’s why Ava is my leadoff hitter,” Krupke said. “She’s mentally strong and will do whatever is asked of her. She’s our spark plug, and she was squaring up the ball today.”
Hoesly’s RBI would prove to be the game winner as Rose settled in for the next six innings and turned the game into a heck-of-a pitcher’s duel.
The Cardinals only had two more baserunners all night as the Turner senior induced ground ball after ground ball.
Rose finished with a complete game while allowing three hits and no walks while striking out one.
“Ryleigh got her locations and forced them to put it in play,” Maxwell said. “And our defense was solid. When a pitcher knows a defense has her back, it’s perfect. It was two great pitchers dueling it out.”
Young was simply a little better Thursday night.
She only walked two while striking out 16, including punching out the last eight-straight batters.
“I had a great defense behind me,” Young said. “I can always trust them to have my back, which helped me get the no-hitter.”
And had her back they did as the Cardinals made several nice defensive plays such as second baseman Alecia Dahl robbing Maddy Hoenig with a diving grab in the dirt and first baseman Alexis Kammerer making a nice play on a pop-up bunt to get a double play.
Young was able to appreciate the similarities between this season’s win and last year’s matchup, when the Trojans came out on top 1-0.
“We have some incredible talent and they have some incredible talent,” she said. “It’s always a good game no matter who comes out on top.”