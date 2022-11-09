BRODHEAD, Wis.—For many small schools, such as Brodhead High School, producing a Division I athlete is always going to be a special occasion.
Wednesday night was no different for Cardinals’ athletics as seniors McKenna Young and Kirsten Fish signed their letter of intent to their respective D1 schools in the Brodhead gymnasium.
“It’s so much fun getting to share the spotlight and all the recognition,” Young said. “Playing with a Division I athlete on the volleyball court is something I never experienced. It’s truly a blessing to get to play with all these girls.”
While the two had the opportunity to play together on the Cardinals’ volleyball team, they are continuing their athletic careers in two different sports.
Young will attend the University of South Dakota to play softball. Fish will head to the University of Wisconsin—Green Bay, where she’ll play volleyball.
“It’s always been a dream to play Division I softball,” Young said. “Finding a school that works for me and allows me to do that is wonderful. “Having my whole family and friends here to support me is awesome.”
Brodhead softball head coach Steve Krupke has been working with Young since the fourth or fifth grade, so Wednesday was a day to see all of her work pay off.
“The thing that stood out to me was that she wasn’t anything better than anyone else at that age,” Krupke said. “She just worked really hard. She has a ridiculous work ethic, throwing all the time. And she does the weight training part too.”
Young said that she was drawn to South Dakota very quickly.
“I just got on campus and I really loved it,” she said. “It was all of what I was looking for. The coaches were amazing. They were really understanding of everything I wanted and just really caring about my own feelings and personal well-being.”
Young earned a sport on the All-Rock Valley Conference Softball First Team as a pitcher last season.
After striking fear in RVC opponents the last few years, Young is excited to continue her dominance in the Summit League.
“I honestly can’t believe that it’s happening,” she said. “I’ve been playing it since T-ball and fell in love with it pitching-wise. And now that I get to pursue it, it’s really exciting.”
Fish said that the fact that she gets to continue her career at a Division I school was a welcome surprise.
“I never really looked at going D1,” she said. “I never really dreamt of this moment, it just kind of came to be. It’s super exciting.”
Fish was thrust into the world of volleyball very quickly. Her mom coached middle school volleyball, which helped her grow a love for the game.
“I actually didn’t start playing club ball until last year,” Fish said. “That was a big change. With volleyball, you have to put it all in at practice to improve.”
Cardinals’ head coach Erin Kammerer said that Fish’s growth has been “huge.”
“She was a huge offensive threat for us,” she said. “Not only did she have to put the ball away and be able to find the spots on the floor, but she also had to shut down a lot of the left side attackers, which are usually one of the best from the other team. And she did a wonderful job doing that.”
UW-Green Bay ended up having a lot of solid connections that made it the right choice. Fish had already had her eye on the school because of their good program in sports nutrition, which she plans on majoring in, and her dad works out there once a week.
“I knew I would be comfortable on the campus,” Fish said. “I had emailed bigger schools and hadn’t really heard back, so I was a little discouraged. But then I went to the Green Bay camp, which my mom actually pushed me to do, and they gave me a call right after and wanted me for a visit. And then they offered me.”
After not being able to imagine herself at a D1 school, Fish will be playing for one next fall.
“It’s obviously super nerve-racking,” she said. “But it’s also super exciting, which will outweigh the nervousness. I can’t wait to get settled there and then it’s a grind. I’m excited to see what comes of that and what bonds I’ll build.”