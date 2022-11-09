BDN_221110_Brodhead
Brodhead athletes Kirsten Fish, left, and McKenna Young held a dual-signing ceremony on Wednesday as they each committed to their respective Division I school.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BRODHEAD, Wis.—For many small schools, such as Brodhead High School, producing a Division I athlete is always going to be a special occasion.

Wednesday night was no different for Cardinals’ athletics as seniors McKenna Young and Kirsten Fish signed their letter of intent to their respective D1 schools in the Brodhead gymnasium.

