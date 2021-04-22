WHITEWATER, Wis.—The scenery was a little different, but the result was the same for Brodhead senior Maddy McIntyre.
McIntyre came home with her second consecutive Rock Valley Conference cross country title, nearly lapping the field with a time of 19:49.
McIntyre’s next closest competitor, Evansville freshman Rosemary Gallagher, finished with a time of 22:20.
That meant that McIntyre cruised the perimeter of Whitewater High School all by her lonesome after the first 800 meters. The normal site of the conference meet, UW-Whitewater, was unavailable due to COVID restrictions.
“I was just going off feel today,” McIntyre said. “I wanted to start out strong and just go with it, and give my best effort. I definitely like the other course better, but there were a few spots where I felt I could make up some time, so I did that.”
Brodhead coach Curt Gratz said McIntyre has been consistent throughout the short spring season.
“She hasn’t run a race in the 20’s yet,” Gratz said. “And that continued today despite it not being a super fast course. This year has just been a great example of hard work paying off. All throughout quarantine, she just kept running and pushing herself, and it was great to see her get back-to-back conference wins.”
McIntyre said she continued to stay positive throughout the quarantine.
“There were some times that I didn’t know if we were going to have a season at all,” McIntyre said. “But I actually just used that to motivate me. I stayed positive, and told myself that if I was still out here working hard, there would be others that weren’t.”
Brodhead freshman Kalena Riemer placed eighth with a 22:56, while Turner was led by sophomore Lydia Seifarth’s 13th place finish (23:23).
“It took Lydia a few weeks to get her legs under her,” Turner coach Nolan Otremba said. “But once she did, she really has been a strong runner for us.”
Clinton’s Ashley Duffy earned second-team all-conference honors with a 23:37, good for 15th place.
On the boys side of the ledger, Evansville’s Riley Siltman, a UW-Green Bay recruit, won with a 17:25. Clinton’s Quinn McCabe placed a solid second with a 17:40.
“I wanted to start fast and see how long I could stick with Riley,” McCabe said. “I wondered if he would try to race out early or stay with the pack, and he stayed back until about the mile mark. I was happy overall with my time today.”
Turner’s Cooper Moran recorded a sixth-place finish with an 18:11.
“I tried to stick with Riley and Quinn for as long as I could,” Moran said. “But they were just too strong today. I’m not going to lie, I didn’t run a lot during quarantine, and I’m sure they did, so they got me in this one.”
Brodhead’s Kyle Braund recorded a ninth-place finish, while Clinton’s Hunter Greer placed 15th.
“I was really happy with Hunter today,” Clinton coach Shayna Mueller said. “He had a great plan before the race, and buckled down and executed it. And Quinn, for him to stick with Riley as long as he did, he also ran a great race.”
• UP NEXT: The teams will compete in a WIAA Division 2 sectional meet on Saturday, May 1.