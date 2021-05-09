JANESVILLE, Wis.—Maddy McIntyre had to fight back tears in the home stretch of Saturday’s WIAA state cross country meet.
McIntyre, the Brodhead-Juda senior, was finishing her perfect race, on a perfect day, on the perfect course.
It was her fourth time at the state race, and she would wind up in fourth place. The symmetry was as undeniable as the support system.
It wasn’t long after she crossed the finish line that McIntyre, displaying the broad grin that can most often be found on her face, greeted a throng of around 50 well-wishers, family members and fellow Cardinals.
They were dressed in Brodhead red, some with specially designed “McIntyre 4X qualifier” shirts. They, too, were grinning, because in the biggest moment, they’d just seen their Maddy run her best race.
McIntyre wouldn’t challenge Middleton’s Lauren Pansegrau for the title, because no one challenges Lauren Pansegrau. She ran a 17:07 at Blackhawk Golf Course, the fastest time in state history.
Second place went to Genevieve Nashold of Madison West, who ran an 18:27. McIntyre was right in that next group, placing just behind Middleton’s Zaira Malloy-Salgado and just in front of Oregon’s Dasha Vorontsoy with a sizzling time of 18:51, her personal best.
After McIntyre took care of some media requests, she took photos with all of her supporters, first as a group, then in smaller groups, finally working to one-on-one shots. Her cheeks hurt from smiling.
She then went on one final cooldown run with coach Curt Gratz who, after traversering the course during the race to exhort her on, was as sweaty as she was, and just as proud.
Finally, she was back to where she started, back to the finish line, back to the people whose day she had made.
Make no mistake, there’s plenty more running in her future. She’s got a track meet Tuesday in Clinton, for goodness sake.
She will head to UW-La Crosse in the fall, where more success no doubt awaits her.
“Today was absolutely perfect,” McIntyre said. “I’d never run this course before. Looking at the course map, the hill looked so much bigger. When I got up to it, it wasn’t nearly as bad as I expected. And there was so much downhill after that, I knew it was going to be awesome to run.”
Her strategy to hang with the second pack paid off well.
“I tend to get out a little hot,” McIntyre said. “I knew there was going to be a bunch of us fighting for those top five slots, so just go out and let them set the pace. Once we got to the 800, I cleared my head and ran the race I wanted to.”
Gratz said it was the ideal way for McIntyre to go out.
“Everything scripted out perfectly, given the adversity of the last year,” Gratz said. “She took advantage of the extra time in the offseason, and not everybody does that. She just went to work, and it paid off. She didn’t have the best race at state last year, so she really wanted that redemption story this year.”
McIntyre’s last chapter of her prep cross country story had a happy ending. There are plenty more words to be written, and chapters to be completed. before the book is closed on her career.