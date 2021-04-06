BRODHEAD, Wis.—Brodhead senior Maddy McIntyre is dead set on making it a perfect four-for-four.
McIntyre, who has qualified for the WIAA State cross-country meet in each of her first three seasons, won her second meet in as many starts Tuesday afternoon in the Brodhead Invitational.
Her time of 19:22 was two-plus minutes faster than Whitewater’s Samantha Herrline, who finished with a time of 21:50.
Turner’s Lacy Combs finished in 13th place with a time of 25:02 to lead the Trojans.
The top local boys finisher was Brodhead’s Kyle Braund, who ran an 18:54 to place eighth. Turner’s Cooper Moran placed 10th with an 18:59.
New Glarus’ Evan Guenther took the boys race with a 17:38, nine seconds faster than teammate Tom Nelson.
• WHITEWATER MEET: Clinton’s Quinn McCabe was the top local finisher in Tuesday’s meet in Whitewater, placing second to Evansville’s Riley Siltman.
Siltman, who placed fourth at last year’s WIAA Division 2 state meet, finished with a 17:27. McCabe, who won his first meet of the season, was a solid second with an 18:11.
In the girls race, Maya Pearcy of Columbus came up victorious with a time of 23:30, six seconds better than teammate Aurora Pennington.
Clinton’s Ashley Duffy was the top local finisher, placing sixth with a 24:44.
• GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: JANESVILLE CRAIG 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Purple Knights were swept on the road Tuesday, falling to Craig 25-17, 25-20, 25-20.
Rebekkah De Kok had 10 kills and 12 digs to lead the way for the Knights.
Jackie Pabst added four blocks while Mandi Franks had 20 assists.