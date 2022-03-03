ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)—Rory McIlroy opened with a 7-under 65 on Thursday and had reason to expect a score like this at Bay Hill, not so much because of the course but rather the day of the week.
Good starts have not been a problem for McIlroy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational the last two years. Now it’s about keeping them going to the finish line.
With three birdies and a 40-foot eagle on the par 5s, McIlroy set a daunting target for Jon Rahm and the others playing in the afternoon. He drove the ball beautifully and was never in too much trouble when he missed the green.
He had a three-shot lead among early starters over Adam Scott, Graeme McDowell, Sungjae Im and Will Zalatoris.
“I think you turn up at any golf course where you’ve had success, and automatically you’re going to have some confidence coming in,” said McIlroy, who won at Bay Hill in 2018 and hasn’t finished out of the top 10 the last five years.
He opened with a 66 each of the last two years, both times failing to break par on the weekend.
COLLEGE HOOPS
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)—Rick Pitino said Thursday he loves coaching at Iona and is committed to his players amid speculation he could be a candidate for the Maryland job.
“The University of Maryland is one of the premier institutions of higher learning,” Pitino said on Twitter. “(Its) basketball program can be among the nation’s best. I hope they find the next great Gary Williams. I love coaching at Iona, and I’m totally committed to my players. It will not be me.”
Pitino, who won national titles coaching Kentucky and Louisville, is in his second season at Iona. The Gaels (24-5) had a game at Manhattan on Thursday night.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)—Malaki Branham scored 22 points and No. 23 Ohio State snapped a two-game losing streak with an 80-69 win over Michigan State on Thursday night.
Branham scored 15 points in the second half and finished 9 for 16 from the floor.
The Buckeyes (19-9, 12-7 Big Ten) made their first five shots and sped to a 13-0 lead in the first 2:47.
Michigan State (19-11, 10-9) rallied and closed within two points with 8:11 remaining in the first half.