When friends gathered for a party celebrating Jack McCarthy’s 74th birthday this year, the former English teacher read a poem by Robert Frost entitled “The Road Not Taken.”
He figured it described his coaching career perfectly. He never chose the easy route.
After all, it began in a crackerbox gymnasium at South Beloit High School where future All-Stater Peter Scalia acknowledged, “the inmates were running the asylum.” It took him to Belvidere, then a football powerhouse where basketball coaches went to die. He even served two stints there with a stop in between at tiny Beloit Catholic, leaving when the school closed its doors.
Somehow it all worked for McCarthy. He will be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on April 30 at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena. Also inducted will be his star SoBo, 1985 graduate Scalia.
“I really did take the road less traveled,” McCarthy said. “I’m a stubborn Irishman. I went to South Beloit. I went to Belvidere and I wound up winning 330 games. If I’d stayed at South Beloit I think it would have been more like 500.”
McCarthy, who has had several serious health issues since he retired from teaching, now lives in Orland Park with a sister. There is absolutely nothing wrong with his memory.
“I’d been an assistant coach at New Lenox Providence when we finished third in the state in 1978 and first in 1979 when we had Walter Downing,” McCarthy said. “I remember hugging my wife Maureen after the game and she said, ‘Jack, this is your ticket out.’ I heard about South Beloit, applied and got the job.”
The SoBos had been outstanding just a few years earlier with All-Stater Perry Range leading the way. But in the two years after his graduation, they had gone 3-20.
Scalia, who would break Perry Range’s school scoring record with 1,831 points, says McCarthy was the perfect man to revive the SoBos. He proved it, going 112-45 in his six years there, including 24-2 in his final season with three standouts in Scalia, Kirk Bell and Andrew Thornton.
He was the Beloit Daily News All-Area Coach of the Year twice, in 1981-82 when the SoBos went 19-8 and in 1983-84 when they went 22-4 and were unbeaten in the Trailblazer Conference.
“Jack was a player’s coach,” Scalia said. “I don’t know if a strict disciplinarian would have worked there. Jack cared for his players and went out of his way to help them. Every Sunday he would rotate three or four over to his house and he’d cook them breakfast and tutor and mentor them.”
There always seemed to be academic issues.
“South Beloit was not known for its academics then,” Scalia said. “We always had a couple players struggling to stay eligible. My senior year we lost two starters, despite Jack doing all he could for them. I think that took a toll on him.”
After Scalia graduated, McCarthy took the vacant job at Belvidere, where the Bucs had strung 11 straight losing seasons. They were 0-23 the year before he took the job under John Chekouras, who would go on to amazing success at Mequon Homestead in Wisconsin.
“I went into John’s office and told him I had applied for his job,” McCarthy said. “He told me I was nuts, that no one can win at Belvidere. I told him, perhaps, but I am going to try.”
McCarthy went 1-22 and 5-20 his first two seasons, then won 12 games, upsetting Rockford Boylan in the regular-season finale 60-57.
“I played Boylan 22 times at Belvidere and lost 21 so that game was a memorable experience,” McCarthy said with a chuckle.
After his first two seasons, his Bucs went 93-96 over his next seven, winning the McHenry Regional title in 1990.
Through it all, McCarthy always kept his sense of humor.
“Jack was in an all-conference meeting with (Hononegah’s) Al Severn and (Boylan’s) Steve Goers,” Scalia said. “Severn said, ‘I have a McDonald’s All-American (Jim Shikenjanski).’ Goers said, ‘I’ve got a McDonald’s All-American, too (Danny Jones).’ When it was Jack’s turn he said, ‘Well, I got a kid and he eats at McDonald’s three days a week.’”
When his ex-wife passed away, McCarthy stepped away from coaching to support his two college-age daughters.
In 1996, he got the itch again and took over as head coach of the Beloit Catholic Crusaders. He earned BDN All-Area Coach of the Year honors as he led a team that went 0-23 the year before to a 22-4 mark and just a win away from the WISAA Division 4 finals.
“We only had six players, but Neil Morello was a very good player and Jamie Lee, our point guard, was a very good shooter,” McCarthy said. “Then we went 13-11 and 5-12 following that with an all-freshman team. But we beat Oshkosh Christian in the season finale and they were conference champs. We went 14-7 the following year and I had a clinic on June 30. I went to the office and the principal told me the bishop was closing the school.
“I went to the parking lot with my assistant Frank Carroll and I cried. I loved that school. They only had 47 students at the end, but everyone pulled for each other and the school.”
McCarthy became an assistant at Rock Valley College under Carl Amato.
“I had always played 1-3-1 (zone defense),” McCarthy said. “He taught me man-to-man defense. I was still a high school teacher, but Belvidere let me go to the national championship. We lost to the defending national champions by a point in double-overtime. We won the third-place game by 20 points.”
Only 55, McCarthy wanted to coach in high school again. The Belvidere coach had resigned leaving him another opportunity there.
When he met the Belvidere administration, this time instead of his resume he brought a deck of cards.
“Jack McCarthy is a bit of a gambler,” he said.
McCarthy stacked the deck, dealing the athletic director four aces and a king. He gave the assistant principal, Neal Trainor, three kings and two queens. He dealt himself a 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 in different suits.
He was just trying to illustrate a point.
“You are Boylan,” he said to the AD. “You always win. And you (Trainor) are Guilford. You are supposed to finish second. I will take 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 because I know Belvidere and I will win 14 games.”
True to his word, Belvidere went 14-14 his first season back. The Bucs hadn’t won more than eight games in the seven years since he stepped down the first time.
His Belvidere teams beat teams they weren’t supposed to.
“One year we went 16-13 and pulled off the upset of all upsets,” McCarthy said. “(Rockford) Jefferson was undefeated. We hit a shot at the buzzer to beat Jefferson 60-58. We also beat Elgin Larkin in a Christmas tournament and Larkin played Jefferson in the super-sectional.
“We didn’t have the talent. But we were patient. We worked for a layup and we hit free throws. We practiced them at the start of practice, the middle nd the end/ Some schools may be more talented, but if we could take care of the ball and hit free throws we could win in the end. Against Rockford East in a regional game we hit 24 out of 25 free throws.”
McCarthy retired from coaching at age 60 and his 47-year teaching career ended when he was 65.
Despite coaching 15 years at Belvidere and only six with the SoBos, Scalia will always consider him “a South Beloit guy.”
“I remember a TV station came out to one of our practices to do a story on us,” he said. “Jack was wearing a Bears T-shirt, a little too tight, and his hair was sort of disheveled. The announcer described him as a guy who looks like he should be in a Miller Lite commercial. That’s what I mean, a typical South Beloit guy in the 1970s and 1980s.”