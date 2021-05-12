BELOIT—In the days of yore, what happened Tuesday night at Pohlman Field would have been simply unthinkable.
Those days of 130-pitch complete games, three-inning saves and 250-inning seasons logged by starting pitchers are long gone.
So when Beloit Snappers starter Zach McCambley retired the first 21 South Bend Cubs using just 85 pitches, it was no surprise when he got the hook from manager Mike Jacobs.
McCambley said, particularly this early in the season, he understands the rationale behind taking him out.
“I knew the situation at hand,” McCambley said. “I had never been in that situation before, but I understood what was happening. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a competitor, and I want to go out there and throw every inning every time I go out. But I respect what the Marlins are doing with pitch counts and what the coaching staff had to say. At the end of the day, it’s about getting the win, and we did that.”
McCambley allowed two runs in four innings in his first start, which bore little resemblance to Tuesday’s masterpiece.
“The biggest thing for me Tuesday was having fastball command,” McCambley said. “I was able to locate it in every quadrant of the strike zone. I got a few strikeouts with my breaking ball, and I felt OK about my changeup. But the biggest thing was getting ahead of hitters.”
McCambley said the fact that the Snappers held a tenuous 1-0 lead for the duration of his outing after a first-inning home run was a help.
“In a tight game like that, you want to get your team off the field as quickly as possible and get them back up to bat,” McCambley said. “I really just let the flow of the game take over. I like to work fast and attack, and that’s what I was able to do Tuesday.”
It was only the second professional appearance for McCambley, who was a third-round pick by the Marlins in the 2020 draft. Performing in front of fans has been a great experience for McCambley.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s 500 people or 3,000,” McCambley said. “Having the fans there makes it a lot more electric. It’s been amazing. We play for the fans, and we feel the energy from the crowd. I’m glad that we’re able to get back to some type of normalcy. Having a year off sucks for everybody, but it’s been awesome to get back out there and do what we do best.”