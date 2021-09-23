FONTANA, Wis.—It was steady as she goes for Quinn McCabe and the Clinton boys cross country team Thursday afternoon.
McCabe continued his outstanding junior season by finishing first in the Duck Pond Invitational, while his Cougars placed second to a strong Rockford Christian team.
Beloit Turner’s Lydia Seifarth continued her emergence as the season wears on, finishing in fourth place in the girls race.
McCabe took home the win with a solid time of 17:09, eight seconds faster than Weston Forward of Rockford Christian.
“I wanted to take the lead from the start and that’s what I was able to do,” McCabe said. “I could tell there were two guys from Rockford Christian fairly close behind me. My weren’t didn’t have the pop they usually do, so I didn’t want to have the race come down to a final kick. So I just strode it out in the second half and cruised in from there.”
Big Foot’s Gus Foster continued his solid senior season by running a 17:53, good for fifth place. Clinton’s Jost Honbostel was sixth with a time of 18 minutes, while freshman Reagan Flickinger was the third Cougar, placing 10th with an 18:28.
Clinton coach Brian LaFeber said the team continues to progress.
“I think just about everyone met their personal goals we had set out,” LaFeber said. “A couple of the runners had some rough patches. Hunter Greer (18th, 18:49) did amazing, and Quinn looked great. Jost stepped up today when we needed him to, and Oliver Melson (14th , 18:39) was consistent like he always is.”
Seifarth, a junior, ran a 21:11 and out-kicked a competitor from Catholic Central to earn a fourth-place standing.
“I’ve been pacing myself during these races with the girls that normally beat me,” Seifarth said. “I just try to stick with them the whole race. Today I had a really nice kick. Usually I’m dead by the time I reach the chute, but I saw the girl ahead of me and went for it.”
Turner coach Nolan Otremba said he’s pleased with Seifarth’s progress.
“She ran quite well and had her ‘PR’,” Otremba said. “We have been on a recovery week and you can tell that’s been treating her well. She’s really been pushing herself running with the boys varsity team most days at practice. She’s stepped up as a leader, too, and is a great role model to the rest of the team. Things are looking really good for her for the rest of the season.”
Clinton’s Paige Damman (22:32) placed 10th, while Kalena Riemer (22:35) of Brodhead/Juda was 11th. Emma Maly of Clinton completed the troika of area athletes with a time of 22:40 and a 12th-place finish.
“Our girls team just has an amazing attitude,” LeFeber said. “We only had four girls running today because of an injury, but it doesn’t matter to them. They just go out and do the best they can with a great mindset every day. A lot of girls wouldn’t be happy in that situation, but these girls are.”
Catholic Central’s Elsie Kmecak won the girls race with a time of 19:52, while the Catholic Central squad placed first as a team.
Beloit Turner will be in action again Saturday at the Midwest Classic in Janesville, while Clinton returns to the course Tuesday at Jefferson.