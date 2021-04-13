CLINTON, Wis.—Quinn McCabe has found great success amidst a variety of conditions this cross country season.
The Clinton sophomore picked up his second victory in three races on a breezy, cool Tuesday afternoon.
McCabe won his first race on his same home course, fighting off a four-team field and a deluge.
He then finished second to Evansville standout Riley Sitzman (the fourth-place finisher in state in 2019) in his second outing before ousting runners from Columbus, Edgerton and New Glarus/Monticello with ease Tuesday.
Clinton coach Shayna Mueller said both situations can be beneficial for McCabe.
“It’s nice for him to have races like this, where he has success and there is a huge gap between him and the next runner, and he can see how awesome he is as a runner,” Somers said. “But it’s also good for him to run against people like Riley who can really push him.”
Mueller said she could tell long before the race began that McCabe was on his game.
“He came in, said he felt really good and was snappy with his warm-ups,” Mueller said. “Everything was in sync with his body and he had great energy.
McCabe took the lead early on and never looked back, finishing in 17:29, a time that, if maintained, should easily qualify him for the WIAA State Tournament.
“When I got a chance to go out in front, I just took and kept moving forward,” McCabe said. “I was happy with the time, especially with how windy it was out there.”
The Cougars finished second as a team in the race behind New Glarus-Monticello.
Hunter Greer placed 14th overall with a 20:22 and Rylan Maly beat his previous PR by over four minutes with a time of 21:45.
In the girls race, the Cougars were led by Ashley Duffy, who placed 10th with a time of 24:10.
Duffy, a junior, feels she’s running at her all-time best.
“I’m doing a lot better job at listening to my body,” Duffy said. “Knowing when I need rest is really important, because I was getting injured a lot in prior seasons. And just getting more sleep really helps, too.”
“My goal was to do an eight-minute mile, which I didn’t accomplish my first mile,” Duffy said. “Then I was going to see how I felt at the mile-and-a-half mark and go from there. I didn’t feel as good as I wanted to, but my overall goal time was 24 minutes, and I was right around there,”
Cross-country is as much mental as it is physical, and Mueller said Duffy’s done a good job at both aspects.
“The biggest thing I see with her is that she’s running with more confidence,” Mueller said. “And that’s such an important thing for any runner. She’s not letting anything hold her back.’
Freshman Ava Mueller parlayed a strong finish into a 14th-place showing with a 25:05.
Lily Maynard of New Glarus won the race with a 21:23, and three of her teammates followed around 60 seconds behind.
New Glarus easily won the team title, followed by Columbus and Clinton.
• BRODHEAD MEET: Brodhead senior Maddy McIntyre cruised to another victory Tuesday, winning her home meet by nearly three minutes with a time of 19:01.
Tayler Yapp of Belleville placed second with a 21:52, while Brodhead teammates Kalena Riemer (fifth place, 23:00) and Presleigh Arnold (sixth, 23:09) also logged top 10 finishes.
Beloit Turner was led by Lacy Coombs, who finished seventh with a 23:11 and Lydia Seifarth, who placed ninth with a 23:45.
On the boys side, Turner’s Cooper Moran placed third with a 17:10, while teammate Donovan Niedfeldt was fifth with an 18:39.
Brodhead was led by Kyle Braund, who placed fourth with an 18:20.
• JANESVILLE CRAIG INVITE: The Beloit Memorial cross country teams competed at Optimist Park in Janesville Tuesday.
In the girls race, the Knights were led by Jeanett Gutierrez, a sophomore who placed 20th with at time of 24:09.
On the boys side, Beloit Memorial was led by junior Evan James, who placed fifth with a time of 18:34. Bryan Bloomquist of Craig won the race with a terrific time of 16:51, nearly a minute better than freshman teammate Noah Martinson’s 17:44.